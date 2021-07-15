Stevie, Gladys, Nina Summer of Soul unveils a festival bigger than Woodstock | Music

In June 29, 1969, and at Harlems Mount Morris Park (now Marcus Garvey Park), the 5th Dimension is about to take the stage. The Los Angeles band are already stars, thanks to hits like Up, Up and Away and Aquarius, from the musical Hair, which topped the Billboard charts that spring. But their pop repertoire, often written by white songwriters, kept them away from American R&B radio stations and therefore black audiences. We tried to break away from the segregation in our society, but we still got caught up in it all, recalls the band’s founding singer, Billy Davis Jr. today. And the average black family wasn’t earning enough for it. come and see us in the nightclubs where we played. They had seen us on TV, but they had never seen us live.

That was about to change with their flagship performance on the opening day of the Harlem Culture Festival. A series of six Sunday concerts that summer, the festival presented the crème de la crème of soul, gospel, blues and jazz artists to an audience of 300,000, many from the surrounding neighborhoods. I looked out and saw a sea of ​​faces, and their response was so loving, so welcoming and exciting, says Marilyn McCoo, wife and companion of Davis Jrs, for whom the festival remains a cherished memory. She is not alone. Harlemite Musa Jackson, then only five years old, still remembers how the orange 5th Dimensions costumes, glowing in the sun, made them look like Creamsicles.

The stage had been positioned to make the most of natural light, to help veteran television producer Hal Tulchin, who was filming the event with a small crew. Tulchin hoped to produce a concert film in the style of DA Pennebakers’ acclaimed chronicle of the 1967 Monterey pop festival. But, despite capturing thrilling performances from Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone and many more others, he was unable to secure funding, and after two local TV highlight shows his precious footage remained in storage for decades. The Woodstock Festival, which also took place that summer, 100 miles north of the state, has become a cultural phenomenon, while the Harlem Culture Festival has quietly faded into history. The concert took me from black and white to color, remembers Musa Jackson in Summer of Soul, a new documentary about the festival. But then the concert was forgotten.

The Summer of Soul trailer.

Saving this historic event from obscurity, Summer of Soul is the first director of Ahmir Questlove Thompson, polymath conductor and drummer for Philadelphia hip-hop group The Roots. Approached by producer Robert Fyvolent who had negotiated the rights to the footage in Tulchins’ basement shortly before the filmmaker’s death in 2017, Thompson consulted his stellar Rolodex and phoned Ernest Dickerson, Ava DuVernay and Spike Lee. I thought, if I can produce someone else’s record, write a book, or teach at school, I can make a film. It was my chance to correct history.

Thompson’s first instinct was to build a simple concert film. amazing Grace [Sydney Pollacks long-delayed movie of a 1972 Aretha Franklin gospel concert] had just been released, and he showed you this performance without any context because he wanted to keep you inside this church. So at first I wanted to keep viewers inside this park in Harlem. But I had so many burning questions about the festival. So we sprinkled a bit of narrative here and there, and our interviewees started opening doors for other stories we wanted to investigate. My first draft was three hours and 25 minutes.

Thompson edited his film to a tense hour 57 minutes. But in addition to allowing unforgettable performances to come off late, Summer of Soul deftly explores how music and politics intersected and where black America was in this powerful and rushed moment. The United States was still reeling from the violence of previous years, including the assassinations of Malcolm X, Robert F Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. On the night of Dr. Kings’ murder in 1968, all American cities burned down, says Thompson, with the exception of Boston, because James Brown performed that night and his show was broadcast on television. So the people stayed at home. The Harlem Cultural Festival was organized to prevent a repeat of this violence; to save Harlem from the fire. Like: Keeps people engaged throughout the summer. Hope we can overcome this. And it worked.

The year 1969 was one of the co-stars of the film Ahmir Questlove Thompson. Photography: Matt Licari / Invision / AP

But while the festival has cooled latent tensions, the documentary chronicles a country in turbulent transition and a black America asserting its pride and refusing to waver in its quest for equality. The tensions of the time surface in the performances in different but equally powerful ways, in the upbeat but candid hymns of Sly & the Family Stone, the beautiful cacophony of jazzers Sonny Sharrock and Max Roach or the spiritual nourishment offered by gospel stars Mahalia Jackson, the Staple Singers and the Edwin Hawkins Singers (Gospel was therapy for the stress of being Black in America, remarks Al Sharpton, one of the films sparing the talking heads selection).

[The year] 1969 was one of the film’s co-stars, says Thompson, of the time his film themes play out. It was a paradigm shift that a new generation came in. The civil rights generation did the groundwork, but they were more about self-sacrifice, like: Even if I had to die, I would do it for may my grandchildren have a future. But the younger generation was more on the side of the Black Panthers: we don’t have to die; we want the fruits of our labor, and we request the respect.

This generational shift is a theme throughout Summer of Soul. Tulchin kept a camera trained on the audience, and Thompsons’ use of these images captures older Harlemites dressed as if they were going to church, and younger participants in the most daring fashions of the day, in stark contrast to the long hippie hair that Monterey Pop and Woodstock films. Meanwhile, it’s mid-August, it’s 100 degrees and David Ruffin sings in a woolen tuxedo, coat buttoned up, Thompson laughs, of what was Temptations’ former first solo. His generation learned: You have to be professional. You will have to wear your tuxedo even if you will be uncomfortable. And then Sly & the Family Stone come out in formal dress, and it’s revolutionary, like black audiences have never seen performers wearing jeans on stage and singing.

A deeper handover occurs when revered gospel legend Mahalia Jackson overcomes while performing Martin Luther King Jrs favorite witty, Take My Hand, Precious Lord hands the microphone to a young Mavis Staples to end the song. Thompson originally planned for this powerful streak, along with footage of Jackson performing We Shall Overcome, as the film climaxed. But George Floyd’s murder and subsequent Black Lives Matter protests prompted producer Joseph Patel to ask Thompson: To have we overcome?

The crowd at the festival. Photograph: Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

It was a kumbaya moment, a perfect Hollywood ending, says Thompson, of the Mahalia / Mavis handover. But we wanted to shake people up. Instead, the film ends with electrifying footage of Simone reciting the black nationalist poem Are You Ready? by David Nelson of The Last Poets, and demanding from the audience: Are you ready to kill if you have to? Are you ready to smash the white things?

Thompson still feels frustrated that Tulchin never got to make his film half a century ago. What made Woodstock legendary was not the festival itself, but the film that followed, which carefully edited and presented the festival, and changed people’s lives. If 1% of the things that happened in Woodstock happened at the Harlem Culture Festival, people are crashing doors, rampant drug use you would certainly have heard of. It would have been Altamont before Altamont. But nothing happened, so it’s forgotten. Prince said it was his father who took him to see Woodstock when he was 11 who made him complete his mission on this planet. Can you imagine how many other children might have had similar revelations if they had been able to see this images during the day?

Beyond these missed opportunities, Thompson sees the demise of the Harlem Cultural Festival as another destructive example of black erasure. Joy is an element that is too often lost in the narrative of black America, he says. You see the bloodshed, the pain, the tears and the struggle, you learn that we have been piled up, we have been bitten by dogs, we have been shot. But black joy is a legitimate entry into our history. This is where our creativity, our Afros, our fashion and our music come from. It is also important to show the joy of black people.

BB King performing at the festival. Photograph: Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

With his directorial debut a widely acclaimed triumph, Thompson says he enjoyed the experience enough to make more films. After stepping away from political material in the ’60s because they believed their job was to entertain and keep people away from ongoing tragedies, Davis Jr and McCoo have just completed Blackbird, their first studio project on top of that. of four decades. It’s a Lennon and McCartney cover album with a political theme because, says McCoo, we feel so strongly, like the young people protesting right now, who were in such a difficult time.

As for the rest of the images of Tulchins, there are no firm shots. But Fyvolent promises he won’t stay in a basement for 50 years. Well, let’s do our best to enjoy it more.