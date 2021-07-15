







DC’s 21st Annual Asia-Pacific American Film Festival explores a rich array of distinct cultures. With 55 films from nine countries, it airs online July 15-25 and concludes with an in-person screening of The girl who left the house at the AFI Silver Cultural Center and Theater. These independent productions revel in Hollywood tropes, but each puts a regional flavor on a vanilla pattern. For example, in more than one case, food plays a crucial role in intercultural conflicts. The girl who left the house wasn’t available as a preview, but this is the Rockville native’s first feature Mallorie Ortega. The musical tells the story of a young Filipino American woman who sets aside her career dreams to help keep the family business afloat. Based on the high quality of the titles we screened, the festival will be an utterly entertaining look at the experience of Asian and Pacific Islander immigrants in America.

Lumpia with a vengeance

No one will understand that! It’s too Filipino! That’s what an unfortunate villain says to a high school student Rachel (Avril Absynth) when she explains her fighter name Ate the hero is a pun on generational honorary titles. Director Patrick ginelsaThe rambunctious second feature is indeed very Filipino, but like with Lumpia, everyone will want seconds. In fact, Lumpia with a vengeance is a late sequel to low-budget action comedy Ginelsas Spring rolls (2003), which depicts students facing bullies at a predominantly Filipino high school in the San Francisco Bay Area. With a bigger budget and an exuberant pop art shine, Ginelsa is continuing her high school fees 18 years later in comic book film form.

Vengeance stalks a vigilante known as Lumpia Man (Mark Muoz), who tries to protect his reputation from a criminal gang that sells drug-based versions of the Filipino egg roll that gives it its name. Ginelsa makes common joke about fake culinary identity: Reports first claim murder victims were found with taquitos coming out of their mouths, but Filipino mayor of Fogtowns clarifies distinction for press conference packed with reporters who still do not understand. The graphics from the comics feature each character and punctuate the fight scenes, and the sight of fat and delicious lumpia brandished like deadly weapons can seem silly. But despite this surface pomp, food is a powerful metaphor. When used wisely, it unites people from different cultures; mixed with drugs, it is a corruption of culture. Even without that subtext, Vengeance is a wild ride, with Muoz, a mixed martial arts veteran, as a strong and mostly silent presence. Watch out for the genre veteran Danny trejo as a rival drug lord.

The actors and the team of Lumpia with a vengeance will participate in a live virtual Q&A Sunday July 18 at 6 p.m. All members of the public who purchase a pass or ticket will receive a link to a free digital copy of a comic book link.

American

Hijabi American Muslim Iman K. Zawahry makes her directorial debut with this endearing romantic comedy about three women trying to reconcile varying degrees of Pakistani lore with the dating pool in Jackson Heights, Queens. Maryam (Aizzah Fatima) is a public relations specialist who reluctantly tries to make the political candidate racist Douglas Smarts (George Wendt) more acceptable for social media; her younger sister, Sam (Salena Qureshi), is preparing to take the MCAT and dreams of going to Harvard; meanwhile, their cousin Ameera (Shenaz Treasure) is visiting America determined to meet and marry a Pakistani doctor. Naturally, each of the three women is someone she least expects. But even though the plot is perfectly predictable, Ameera soon meets the owner of the Black Muslim bodega. Gabriel (Godfrey), you know they’ll end up together, the cast is nice enough to make it all work.