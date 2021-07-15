Gabriel Iglesias announces he has COVID-19 on his birthday, cancels San Antonio performance





SAINT ANTHONY Comedian Gabriel Iglesias announced Thursday he had COVID-19 and canceled his performances in San Antonio over the weekend. Iglesias’ announcement comes on his birthday and a day after his Wednesday night performance at the Tobin Center was canceled. The place cited unforeseen circumstances. Iglesias had 26 performances scheduled at Tobin Center from June 23 to July 17. In a video on Twitter, Iglesias called it a wake-up call and said he had undergone two tests to confirm the diagnosis. He said he had aches and chills, but otherwise he feels pretty good. I was vaccinated and I take credit for helping me as quickly as he did, said Iglesias. The comedian says he needs to self-isolate and keep a low profile until he has three negative tests and then returns to work. Not like I wanted to spend my birthday, but at least I’m alive. And I have cake. I can’t taste it or smell it, but I have it, said Iglesias. Wish me good luck. A d He also urged others to be careful. San Antonio and Bexar County officials held a press conference on Wednesday to urge vaccination amid a spike in COVID-19 positivity rate. This rate is now 11.2%, up from 5.8% last week. Tobin Center officials, all ticket holders will be refunded automatically within the next 24 hours. The refund may take 3 to 5 business days to be credited to your account. Ticket holders who paid in cash or by check will be reimbursed by mail within 3 to 4 weeks. Anyone with questions or concerns are requested to contact the ticket office by email at tick[email protected] Officials said Iglesias had not been inside the Tobin Center since he tested positive for COVID-19 and said security and cleaning protocols will stay in place. A d Also on KSAT:

