Robert Downey Jr. to produce, co-star on ‘The Sympathizer’ for HBO – The Hollywood Reporter





HBO, A24 and Robert Downey Jr. Team Up for Drama Series Based on Pulitzer-Prize Winning Novel by Viet Thanh Nguyen The sympathizer. WarnerMedia’s premium cable release gave the project a serial order, which Park Chan-wook will direct and produce. Downey, through his company Team Downey, is also an executive producer and is also expected to appear on screen – playing several supporting roles. “Adapting the important and masterful work of Mr. Nguyen requires a visionary team. With Director Park at the helm, I expect this to be a creative production adventure for Susan, me, and the Downey team, and an empowering process for myself in playing these complex supporting roles, ”said Downey said. “A24 and HBO are the perfect combination of partners and co-parents… that’s exactly the type of challenge I want, and I think we’ll provide an exceptional viewing experience for our audience. “ The sympathizer focuses on an anonymous captain of the South Vietnamese army who is a secret Communist and spy for the Viet Cong. He left Saigon for Southern California in 1975, where he became entangled in the community of exiles and served as cultural advisor to an American film on the war. He is then recruited to return to Vietnam for a raid against the Communists. A worldwide search is underway for the main actor; the cast will be predominantly Vietnamese. Downey will play several supporting roles in the series, all of which represent a different part of the American establishment: a promising Congressman from Orange County, a CIA officer, and the director of the film the main character is working on. To park (Oldboy, the little thresher) and Don McKellar (Sensitive skin, last night) will serve as co-showrunners of The sympathizer. They produce with Robert and Susan Downey and Amanda Burrell of Team Downey, Niv Fichman for Rhombus Media and Kim Ly. The series is a co-production between HBO, A24 and Rhombus Media, produced in association with Cinetic Media and Moho Film.

