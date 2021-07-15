‘Queens’ to debut in Michelle Young’s ‘Bachelorette’ season on ABC – The Hollywood Reporter





ABC revealed its fall premiere dates and, despite a regime change and the absence of its much-loved programming director, is maintaining the status quo. After CBS changed its strategy to focus on a phased rollout to avoid the crowding of Premiere Week, ABC is staying the course and will launch its fall season the week of September 20. The Disney-owned broadcaster, now also overseen by Hulu’s Craig Erwich, will launch its Wednesday comedy lineup featuring his film produced by Lee Daniels Years of wonder updated September 22. In total, ABC will launch four comedies, two dramas and three unscripted competition series during Premiere Week. Historically, Premiere Week was targeted for late September to work with advertisers (including automakers) as the kids returned to school. In the age of Peak TV, however, networks began to embrace a more open year-round program rather than spending millions of dollars on marketing to compete with over 30 shows in the same window. ABC will launch its new and old dramas from Premiere Week, with The recruit (September 26) followed a day later by The good doctor. Grey’s Anatomy – the # 1 prime-time drama – and its spinoffs Station 19 are back on September 30. David E. Kelley’s Big sky moves into his new home – with his new showrunner taking over from the TV titan – the same night. Elsewhere, ABC looks to the Michelle Young-led season of The bachelorette start a hip-hop drama Queens October 19. The bachelorette will be without beleaguered host Chris Harrison for his second straight season. Queens stars Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez as a ’90s hip-hop group that gets a second chance at being a celebrity. It’s also the only new drama series commissioned by ABC this season. The pandemic wiped out the 2020 pilot season, with many of these comedies and dramas competing with scripts commissioned by many new executive regimes as networks were forced to adjust to a more year-driven development model. The pandemic has accelerated the push towards a year-round schedule, as scripted series take longer to produce – and cost more to manufacture – when COVID protocols are factored in. This week, CBS switched to a phased rollout of its new and old shows after the network – led by longtime former chief programming officer Kelly Kahl – long favored the Premiere Week bundle crush. ABC is the third of five networks to release their dates. The CW, which for years avoided Premiere Week for a start to the season in early October, has kept this strategy in place. A full list of ABC’s inception dates follows. Make sure to bookmark THRThe handy calendar of to keep track of all broadcast, cable and streaming dates. MONDAY SEPT. 20 20:00 “Dancing with the stars” WEDNESDAY SEPT. 22 20:00 “The Goldbergs” 8:30 p.m. “The Wonder Years” (series premiere) 9:00 p.m. “The Conners” 9:31 p.m. “Home economics” (new time) 10:00 p.m. “A million little things” SUNDAY, SEPT. 26 20:00 “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (New Day) 9:00 p.m. “Supermarket Sweep” (new time) 10:00 p.m. “The recruit” MONDAY SEPT. 27 10:00 p.m. “The good doctor” THURSDAY SEPT. 30 20:00 “Station 19” 9:00 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy” 10:01 p.m. “Big Sky” (new day) SUNDAY, OCT. 3 7:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” FRIDAY, OCT. 8 20:00 “Shark aquarium” 9:01 p.m. “20/20” (two hours) TUESDAY, OCT. 19 20:00 “The bachelorette” 10:01 p.m. “Queens” (series premiere)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/queens-to-launch-out-of-michelle-youngs-bachelorette-season-on-abc-1234982451/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos