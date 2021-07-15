Report: HBO paid James Gandolfini $ 3 million not to replace Steve Carell on The Office





It appears that NBC made an offer to James Gandolfini that he could refuse, thanks to the help of HBO. The late Gandolfini was almost called upon to replace Steve carell as branch manager of Dunder Mifflin on Office, after Carells left in 2011. But HBO would have paid the Soprano star $ 3 million to turn down his role, according to a pair of Gandolfinis co-stars. This under-the-radar payment was discussed during a recent episode of Michel Impérioli and Steve schirripas The sopranos who speak Podcast, featuring the UK Office Star Ricky gervais as his guest. You know they talked about having Gandolfini at one point to replace him [Carell]Did you know ? Imperioli, who played Tony Sopranos’ nephew, asked. I think before James spader and after Carell, they offered Jim [Gandolfini], I mean, $ 4 million to play him for the season and HBO paid him $ 3 million not to do that, Schirripa replied, adding: It’s a fact. The Sopranos had been off the air for about four years when Gandolfini was offered his TV follow-up. Jim was going to do it because he hadn’t worked, and it had been several years since the show ended, explained Schirripa, who played Tony’s brother-in-law. So they paid him to keep the legacy of The Sopranos pure? asked Gervais. I guess, and he had a deal with them too, Schirripa said, referring to Gandolfinis’ work on the HBO miniseries. The night of. (Gandolfini died in 2013 at the age of 51, three years before The night of created with Jean Turturro in the role Gandolfini was to play.) While it’s shocking to imagine Gandolfini’s towering presence confined to a Dunder Mifflin cabin, this isn’t the first time his alleged Office the casting has been addressed. In the 2020 book, Office (The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s: An Oral History), some of the showmakers have reflected on their casting talks with Gandolfini. I remember he was really very complimentary, but he was not very familiar with the series, writer-producer Daniel Chun recalled. He had watched a few episodes and was really not sure about the comedy. He was like, I don’t know a hundred percent how to play this. Before Gandolfini declines the role, writer-producer Brent Forrester maintained that he was really, really close to [Gandolfini] being the boss. More great stories from Vanity Show An Exclusive Deep Dive Into Peter Jacksons The Beatles: Come Back

