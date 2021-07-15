John Mayer’s love letter to yacht rock goes beyond nostalgia

John Mayers’ wise use of Instagram and TikTok has made it one of very a few guitar magicians over 40 to connect with the kids of the generation (or two) behind his. Still, it’s easy to imagine that the most meaningful engagement he’s had on social media lately has come with someone around 60.

Killer new track John, Steve Lukather of Toto wrote in a comment on Mayers on Jun 9 Instagram post about his latest studio album, Sob Rock, and his debut single, Last Train Home. Lukather, a very relaxing soft-rock sound architect developed in Los Angeles in the early 1980s, went on to praise Mayers’ tasty play and said Last Train Home had the makings of a smash proof of ultimate concept for Mayers’ tribute to the era of touching white dudes, pastel color schemes and Bret Easton Ellis bestsellers.

A pop idol with a comedic spirit and instrumental chops, Mayer, 43, says he’s embraced the style think Don Henley, Steve Winwood, synth Fleetwood Mac, Eric Clapton non-fashion God because he l remembering the music he heard in his youth was heartwarming during the pandemic. You also get the feeling, given his pre-COVID tour with members of the Grateful Dead, that he was eager to work different muscles and hold on to an already flourishing ’80s revival that features Tame Impala and Thundercat among its practitioners. (A recent test in GQ referenced this aesthetic, with its cool, laid-back adult spirit, like rock Spago from iconic LA restaurant Wolfgang Pucks.)

From its picture-perfect album cover, however, Sob Rock Mayers eighth studio album and its 2017 follow-up The Search for Everything is made so crisp that it achieves an almost art-like quality. that transcends these emotions and business conditions. In one interview with the Blackbird Spyplane newsletter, the singer spoke with a precision characteristic of his vision, saying his goal was to make a new record from archival material to find a way not to duplicate something, he said. it added, but to continue producing it from the original loom.

Inspired, he says, by Quentin Tarantinos casting various OGs in his films, Mayer recruited 80s studio artists like keyboardist Greg Phillinganes and percussionist Lenny Castro to complement his usual players; their work provides just the right sparkle and groove to evoke the moment when blues-based rock gave way to something brighter and more synthetic, a sonic manifestation of the rich optimism of the era. (Don Was co-produced the album with Mayer.)

Mayer says he wanted to make a new record from archival fabric. (Documents from Colombia)

Even the record marketing material, including the old-school billboards dotted around LA, nails the exact fonts its predecessors would have used. Make every trip a road trip, one of the billboards reads which, again, [chefs kiss].

Of course, Mayers, the global expert in creating the latest curatorial act of this savvy collector of high-end wristwatches, wouldn’t be so fun to participate if he didn’t fill the place with solid tunes, and Sob Rock has a lot. Restless novelist once known for his willingness to kiss and tell, Mayer here addresses his reputation as a lousy partner: Some people here called me crazy / Some people say I’ll never love someone, he sings in The the Right One Comes, which sparkles like a Tango outing in the night.

But he also presents himself as a sensitive man abused by women; more than one song portrays him in a heroic light for using those experiences to learn to change his ways, which sounds like a very Don Henley approach to maturity.

As with Henley, what brings you to Mayers’ side is his writing of the luscious melodies of Why You No Love Me and the Dire Straits-ish Wild Blue and the vivid images of Carry Me Away (You carnivore, you loose cannon ) and New Light, where her self-pity takes this beautiful form: I’m the boy in your other phone / Light up the inside of your drawer at home, all by yourself.

In the melancholy Shot in the Dark, one of many tracks with the backing vocals of country star Maren Morris, Mayer longs for an ex by rhyming I Want You In The Worst Way With Does The Door Code is your birthday still? an instant-classic addition to the ranks of LA’s great love songs.

Then there’s Shouldnt Matter But It Does, a rhythmic, slow-motion ballad about another broken relationship in which he reflects on what could have been: it could have always been / it could have been me / we could have been busy with. name baby number three.

Mayer’s sore throat voice sounds so chilled in it that you can almost imagine him lying down while he sings. But with a wink or, wait, is it a tear? the tender and knowledgeable Sob Rock is his testimony to the difficulty of succeeding.