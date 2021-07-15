Dr. Death Review: Peacock’s True Crime Series Is Creepier Than Any Horror Movie

As a child, you might think doctors knew everything. You visited them and after that you got either a sticker or maybe even a lollipop.

But when you came of age, you realized that doctors are just ordinary human beings. They are not foolproof. They are capable of making mistakes. And as in any profession, there are good doctors and bad doctors. Kind and disdainful. The humble and the narcissistic.

But I’m here to tell you that whatever you thought you know the medical field will be turned upside down by the new Peacock series Dr Mort. And that after watching these eight episodes, you may never want to go to the doctor again. The limited series is more edgy than any horror movie.

Dr Mort follows the true story of Dr Christopher Duntsch (Joshua Jackson), a Dallas neurosurgeon who horribly botched surgeries, leaving his patients obnoxiously maimed or, in a few cases, dead. Among his transgressions: he cut vocal cords, left sponges in people’s bodies, cut muscles and nerves instead of bones. Wanting to cover their own you know what, his employers handed him over from hospital to hospital with carefully crafted management letters from their legal departments. Finally, two neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Alec Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Christian Slater) made it their personal mission to stop him.

Duntsch’s Story is already a successful Wondery podcast of the same name, and a quick internet search will tell you exactly what Duntsch did and his current fate. So the success of the series lies in the stellar performances and the way executive producer and showrunner Patrick Macmanus weaves the story.

Those who have loved Jackson since his days as Pacey on Dawson Creek (hi, it’s me) know what an utterly charming screen presence he is. All of that charm works perfectly here too, as Duntsch’s charisma masks the horror underneath. He inspires patient after patient to trust him as his ego grows. That’s what it’s like to date a god. Keep going, he tells his girlfriend Wendy (Molly Griggs). Duntsch, who likes to recite his resume and remind everyone that he graduated at the top of his class, was an expert in deflecting the blame; it was the fault of the anesthetists, the fault of the nurses, the fault of the equipment. This operation was perfect, he said after a botched operation. It’s just exhausting working with people with limited mental capacities. It’s a tour de force from Jackson, who perfected a cold gaze that will give you chills.

As doctors who bring down Duntsch, Slater and Baldwin make a charming, strange couple. The Kirby style is bold and brash while Henderson is the most tactful of the pair. Each actor fits comfortably into their roles, which play to their strengths (Slaters sarcasm, Baldwin’s compound demeanor) and often provide the series with unexpected outbursts of much-needed comedic relief. Want to come to my place? Henderson asks Kirby. Are your parents at home? Kirby impassive. I would watch a series of them slaughtering bad doctor after bad doctor.

Dr Mort travels back and forth from Duntsch University and Medical School on his scholarship with Dr. Geoffrey Skadden (Kelsey Grammer) to his disastrous stay in Dallas where he mutilated or murdered 33 patients. While dates and locations are always displayed on screen, the constant ricochet through the timeline can be dizzying. Especially when it comes to his time in Dallas, where things have moved so quickly.

Like many large institutions more concerned with protecting themselves (and not being sued) than protecting the public, Duntsch has been allowed to continue for far too long. The series turns everything you thought you could count on to find a good doctor upside down: whether he or she works for a prestigious hospital, whether he or she went to a great school, had years of training and it has good reviews online. All of this, you realize, could be smoke and mirrors.

The series also has an all-female directorial team. And while all of the episodes look cohesive, there are some innovative, out-of-the-box choices that really shine. I especially liked Jennifer Morrison’s artistic decision in the fourth episode, which I won’t spoil here, but it really made it clear that Dr Duntsch sees himself as something of a star.

In addition to the tracks, Dr Mort is boosted by a host of solid performances from supporting actors, including AnnaSophia Robb as Deputy District Attorney Michelle Shughart, Grace Gummer as a medical assistant who is initially fooled by Duntsch’s magnetism, and a heartbreaking Dominic Burgess as Duntsch’s best friend Jerry Summers, who is so devoted to his boyfriend that he willingly puts his life on the line.

The writing, directing, and performance combine to make an eight-hour TV taunt, one that you’ll likely find your way through quickly. You will also have the unsettling feeling that this is a true story, and that it could and probably will happen again. That it could happen to you. You might even be inspired to suddenly start eating right, getting your eight hours of sleep every night, and making sure you drink water and exercise regularly.

Sadly, what is missing is a real glimpse into what drove Duntsch to act this way, without ever deepening his potential motivation. Although viewers never meet his brothers, it does imply that Duntsch grew up in the shadow of their success, and part of his bravado is due to his strained relationship with his taciturn father (Fred Lehne) whom he constantly seeks out. approval. Pride comes before the fall, Christopher, his father tells him.

The crucial question, which the show asks early and often, is whether Duntsch was just horribly incompetent or a true narcissistic sociopath. It was as if he knew what he was supposed to do and was doing the exact opposite, Dr Kirby said. The series leaves the answer to the question open, asking the viewer to draw their own conclusions. It’s frustrating, but also, can we never know what would cause someone to commit such evil acts?

The eight episodes of Dr Mort premieres Thursday, July 15 on Peacock.



Amy Amatangelo, the TV Gal, is a Boston-based freelance writer and member of the Television Critics Association. She was not allowed to watch much television as a child and now her parents have to live with that as her career. You can follow the heron Twitter(@AmyTVGal).

