Who is in “Rubber (Wo) Man”?





American Horror Stories is now streaming on FX on Hulu. The first of the standalone stories is “Rubber (Wo) Man,” a story set in the so-called “Murder House” from the first season of the main show. The story takes place over two episodes and sees a family move into the house with the goal of making it a macabre B&B for true crime fans. Although the episode does not see the cast members of AHS season 1 as Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange and Evan Peters returns, it sees a few former American Horror Story stars return in new roles, as well as the introduction of some actors that not all viewers will recognize, but they will definitely know their famous parents. Who is in the cast of American Horror Stories Episodes 1 and 2 Sierra McCormick — Scarlett Who is Scarlett: A high school student passionate about violent pornography who moves into the murder house with her two fathers. Who plays it: As a child, McCormick played Emma, ​​a nine-year-old Larry David fan in Calm your enthusiasm. Since then she has become a child star, appearing on Disney shows like Anthill and Jessie. Matt Bomer — Michael Who is Michel: One of Scarlett’s fathers, who has concerns about moving into the house. Who plays it: Matt Bomer, former star of Hotel season of american horror story. Nominated for an Emmy for appearing in The normal heart, he also appeared in Magic Mike, Doom Patrol, Will and Grace and The fisherman. Gavin Creel — Troy Who is Troy: Scarlett’s other dad, who cynically tries to topple the murder house for quick cash, if he doesn’t go bankrupt first. Who plays it: Gavin Creel, the Tony-winning Broadway star Hello Dolly! in one of his first roles on screen. Paris Jackson — Maya Who is Maya: Scarlett’s high school crush who seems to be flirting with her, but things might not be what they seem. Who plays it: Paris Jackson, already seen in Fox’s Star, and movies Gringo and The space between. She is probably best known, however, as one of Michael Jackson’s children. Kaia Gerber – Ruby Who is Ruby: Introduced in Episode 2, Ruby is one of the many murderous ghosts in the Murder House and begins a relationship with Scarlett. Who plays it: Kaia Gerber, the model-actress daughter of Cindy Crawford. This is the 19-year-old’s first on-screen role as an adult after making her teenage debut in the TV movie. Sister cities. Belissa Escobedo — Shanti Who is Shanti: Scarlett’s best friend, who seems to be the only one who understands Maya’s true intentions. Who plays it: Belissa Escobedo, who made her television debut last year in the ABC drama The baker and the beauty. Merrin Dungey — Dr. Andi Grant Who is Dr. Grant: Scarlett, Michael and Troy’s family psychiatrist, who (spoilers ahead) turns out to be another of the house ghosts. Who plays it: Merrin Dungey, probably best known as the investigating director of season 1 of Big little lies. His other credits include Brooklyn nine-nine (where she played the wife of the character of Terry Crews), The king of queens and A.k.a. American Horror Stories airs Thursdays on Hulu.

