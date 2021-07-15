Kratos VA to voice Black Panther in Marvel’s Avengers war for Wakanda





Chris Judge, the voice of Kratos in God of War, has signed on to be King TChalla in the Marvels Avengers War for Wakanda expansion.



We still don’t have a specific release date for War for Wakanda, the next expansion in Marvel’s Avengers history, but we’re at least starting to get a feel for what to expect in the next DLC. The E3 trailer showed us King T’Challa, better known as the Black Panther, taking on Ulysses Klaw in his signature Vibranium suit, but T’Challa’s voice remained a mystery that has not been resolved until today. In an interview with THAT ONEChris Judge, best known for his role as the voice of Kratos, has revealed that he will be the voice of King T’Challa in the upcoming expansion. And it turns out he was quite reluctant to take on the role. “I immediately turned it down,” Judge said when asked how he responded to the offer. “There are a lot of Black Panthers, but I really didn’t think anyone should ever do T’Challa again. [after Boseman]. The actual talks continued and basically I ended up doing it because my mom and kids said if I didn’t, they would disown me. ” Related: Crystal Dynamics Shows Marvel’s Avengers War For Wakanda Concept Art Chadwick Boseman, the famous actor who first played Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, died almost a year ago from colon cancer, a disease he hid from the public. Sudden death hit everyone hard, but it also left a great void that everyone would be nervous about filling. Even Kratos. “To be completely honest I was afraid to be compared to what Chadwick had done so wonderfully,” added Judge. “The only way for me to really understand that was to not even attempt a voice match, to let my performance fend for itself. I put it all in and hope people like it.” Judge worked with Boseman’s dialect trainer to bring down the distinctive Wakandan accent, but Judge’s Black Panther is seen as distinct and separate from the films. He is an older and wiser king who has been defending his kingdom for some time. We’ll be able to see how well he does in War for Wakanda, which is released next month for Marvel’s Avengers. Next: The Elder Scrolls Online’s Pan-Elsweyr Celebration Offering New Rewards & Loot On July 22

