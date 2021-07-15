Camille Grammer-Meyer nuances Erika Jayne’s tears on ‘RHOBH’





Is she crying or lying? Erika Jayne was a whiny mess on last night’s episode of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” but former actor Camille Grammer-Meyer thinks it’s all for the attention. “I wish you were there to shout ‘Shut up!’ “Every time Erika started crying,” a fan tweeted to Grammer-Meyer on Thursday, referring to Jayne’s constant tears over her divorce from Tom Girardi. The personality of “RHOBH”, 52, then seemed to imply that Jayne’s aqueducts were anything but authentic, responding: “We filmed in the Bahamas Season 9 and we were all swimming in the water. I don’t remember seeing EJ mascara run off after swimming underwater. I’m just saying. Several fans seemed to agree with Grammer-Meyer’s thoughts on Jayne, 50’s latest behavior. “I knew it was cheap mascara used for the effect. She didn’t try to wipe her face. If you cry all the time like she said, wouldn’t you wear a handkerchief? Please. I don’t buy any of his acts and I never did ”, one person tweeted. “As much as I felt for her, it crossed my mind that she made no effort to wipe her face. .. see what happens when you earn a certain reputation… unfortunately that’s why it’s so in doubt ”, said a surfer. “Camille, I was thinking the same” someone else wrote. Many fans did not fall for Jayne’s tears. well done But others called out Grammer-Meyer for casting a shadow over Jayne during a difficult time in her life. “You really have to let this show go. I really feel sorry for you at this point ”, one person tweeted. “Jesus Christ Camille. If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything ”, someone else wrote. In last night’s episode of “RHOBH”, Jayne broke down in tears as she discussed her divorce from Girardi and ended rumors that their breakup was a way to hide their money. It sucks. The things being said are just plain wrong, Jayne said. People believe [the allegations] and they’re everywhere and it’s terrible. I’m here, all alone, and what is being said, I mean, it’s crazy that my divorce is a sham. But nobody cares about the facts. Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi in November 2020. They were later accused of using their divorce to embezzle money and hide assets from the victims of the Lion Air flight 610 in a lawsuit filed the following month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pagesix.com/2021/07/15/camille-grammer-meyer-shades-erika-jaynes-crying-on-rhobh/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos