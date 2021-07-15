Entertainment
How Prince Edward and Sophie evolved from PR mistakes to be frontline royals
She would have a lot to read over the next five odd years. The relationship of the couples was surprisingly modern. Smith and Gibbs write that Sophie had her own room at Buckingham Palace. According to Sophie’s kiss, one of Sophie’s favorite stories was when Edward attempted to sneak into her bedroom, only to trip over one of the Queen’s corgis outside her mother’s door, causing the dog to howl and forcing him back into his room.
That Sophie was increasingly seen as part of the royal family with no real commitment made the language speak. In 1996, Edouard broken when a Radio schedules the reporter asked him when he would ask the question. If you shut up, mind your own business and let me do it whenever I want, it’s much more likely.
Part of Prince Edwards’ frustration may have been due to the family drama. According to Smith and Gibbs, Edwards’ engagement plans were scuttled by Princess Diana’s infamous 1995 interview with Martin bashir. According to The New York Post, there was no love lost between the late princess and Sophie, that Diana would have called once Little Miss Goody Two Shoes.
In December 1998, Edward finally proposed to Sophie while on vacation in the Bahamas. According to Parkinson, Sophie responded, yes, yes please. During the photoshoot announcing their engagement, Edward acknowledged their lengthy courtship display. It’s impossible to understand why it took me so long, but I don’t think it would have been right before, and I don’t think she would have said yes, he explained, through Parkinson’s.
In keeping with modern couples’ sensibilities, their June 19, 1999 wedding at St. George’s Chapel was informal by royal standards. The late start time, 5 p.m., was perfect for TV, and hats weren’t needed, although the Queen Mother wore one anyway. The couple also invited 8,000 members of the public to the Windsor grounds to watch the ceremony live on large video screens. According to Parkinson, their cheers could be heard inside the chapel.
But what should have been a happy new chapter for Sophie and Edward quickly turned into a series of public relations disasters. First, their wedding gift list, with items including one $ 99,270 tea set, was made public and received critical reports in the media, according to Macleans. Then in 2001, Sophie, then co-owner of the public relations firm R-JH, was registered by World news journalists posing as sheikhs of the Middle East seeking to do business.
In the gang, Sophie denigrated everyone for Cherie Blairwhat called horrible to Charles and Camille, what mentionned as number one in the top 10 unpopular people. The most overwhelming she seemed abuse his royal connection, would have said: When people find you work for you, there’s a good chance they’ll be interested in you. [Theyll say,] Oh, my God, they hired the Countess of Wessex’s PR firm.
Sophie has stepped down from the presidency of the public relations firm, according to The Washington Post. About a year later, Prince Edward would have announced he would leave Ardent, his struggling television production company, which, according to Andy beckett of The Guardian, had become an industry joke. If I get a CV and see something Ardent on it I always ask why, a television producer told Beckett.
With their normal professional life over, the Wessexes retreated to their home in Bagshot Park, just about 10 miles from Windsor Castle. They seem to have become closer and closer to the Queen and Prince Philip. According to Seward, Sophie’s closeness to the Queen was evident in 2003, when a rupture of the placenta during her pregnancy with her first child, Lady Louise, forced an emergency cesarean. The Queen visited Sophie in the hospital, which was very unusual.
After the birth of their son, James, in 2007, the Wessexes matured in their new job of being a full-time member of the Royal Family. I had to lower my expectations of what I could actually do, Sophie Told Sunday Times in 2020. I couldn’t just show up at a charity and go there, okay I think you should because that’s what I used to do in my professional life. I had to step back a lot and go, OK they want you to be the icing on the cake, the person to come in thanking their volunteers and their funders, not necessarily telling them how to run their communication plan.
In 2019 alone, according to Sunday Times, Sophie attended 236 official engagements (more than prince william). Sophie has also taken up serious causes and embarked on high-profile solo trips, including a trip to India in 2013 to highlight the plight of the blind and a much-loved trip last year. in South Sudan draw attention to sexual violence against women and girls.
