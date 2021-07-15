Entertainment
Who is Britney Spears’ new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart?
Lawyer Mathew Rosengart was allowed to represent Britney Spears in the fight to end her guardianship in a hearing Wednesday 13 years after a Los Angeles court ruled her mentally incompetent and appointed Samuel D. Ingham III as his lawyer.
The move, which followed Ingham’s resignation, was a big win for the 39-year-old “Overprotected” singer, who seeks a permanent end to guardianship following allegations of abuse by her father, Jamie. Spears, and others. involved in the guardianship.
Rosengart, who is no stranger to high-profile celebrity affairs, immediately echoed her new client’s remarks about her father, telling Judge Brenda Penny: “He claims to love his daughter and his daughter asked him to repeatedly to resign. I will therefore give him the opportunity now to resign voluntarily.
Outside the Stanley Mosk courthouse in Los Angeles, Rosengart told reporters: “One thing everyone has lost sight of in all the controversy and all the litigation and all the drama is what’s in the Britney Spears best interest. “
He added: “Can anyone dispute that it is not in the best interest of James Spears to be a co-curator?” The question remains as to why is he involved.
Here’s everything you need to know about the new lawyer lead the charge at #FreeBritney.
Who is Matthieu Rosengart?
Rosengart is a partner of the law firm GreenbergTaurig, according to his LinkedIn. He has been working there since 2011.
For his undergraduate studies, Rosengart attended Tulane University, where he was on the Dean’s List. He then graduated with honors from Boston College Law School.
From 1992 to 2000, the former federal prosecutor worked as the Assistant United States Attorney General and Attorney General for the United States Department of Justice.
According to the biography of his company, while working at DOJ, Rosengart “investigated and prosecuted cases of national and international significance ranging from violent crimes to public corruption, with extensive experience in civil and criminal trials.”
He is a member of the Board of Governors of the Beverly Hills Bar Association and has been recognized as one of the top litigators by several publications.
Who did Mathew Rosengart represent?
Spears is not the first big celebrity represented by Rosengart.
According to the New York Times, Rosengart helped Sean Penn win a libel case against Lee Daniels in 2016 after the director, now 61, suggestedto the Hollywood reporterin 2015, Penn, 60, had been physically abusive towards his first wife, Madonna.
The qualified attorney allegedly presented an affidavit from Madonna, 62, which refuted Daniels’ claims. Penn recently told the Times that Rosengart is “a tough street fighter with a big brain and bigger principles.”
Rosengart’s firm also represented Ben Affleck, Jimmy Butler and Steven Spielberg, according to people, although his exact implication in these cases is unclear.
Before a judge approved the Rosengart case for Spears, a source told Page Six that the attorney had “several conversations” with the “Lucky” singer.
“Mathew assured her that she would be in good hands if the judge appointed him,” the source said. “He has been watching his case closely for some time now and found his testimony from last month to be very convincing. “
After the hearing, Rosengart told reporters he would not only work to end the guardianship and remove Jamie, 69, but added: “My business and I are going to take a top-down look at what happened. in the past decade.
Sources
2/ https://pagesix.com/2021/07/15/who-is-britney-spears-new-attorney-mathew-rosengart/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]