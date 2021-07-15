Who is Britney Spears’ new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart?

Lawyer Mathew Rosengart was allowed to represent Britney Spears in the fight to end her guardianship in a hearing Wednesday 13 years after a Los Angeles court ruled her mentally incompetent and appointed Samuel D. Ingham III as his lawyer.

The move, which followed Ingham’s resignation, was a big win for the 39-year-old “Overprotected” singer, who seeks a permanent end to guardianship following allegations of abuse by her father, Jamie. Spears, and others. involved in the guardianship.

Rosengart, who is no stranger to high-profile celebrity affairs, immediately echoed her new client’s remarks about her father, telling Judge Brenda Penny: “He claims to love his daughter and his daughter asked him to repeatedly to resign. I will therefore give him the opportunity now to resign voluntarily.

Outside the Stanley Mosk courthouse in Los Angeles, Rosengart told reporters: “One thing everyone has lost sight of in all the controversy and all the litigation and all the drama is what’s in the Britney Spears best interest. “

He added: “Can anyone dispute that it is not in the best interest of James Spears to be a co-curator?” The question remains as to why is he involved.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new lawyer lead the charge at #FreeBritney.

Matthew Rosengart is Britney Spears’ new lawyer in his guardianship case. BACKGRID; Instagram

Who is Matthieu Rosengart?

Rosengart is a partner of the law firm GreenbergTaurig, according to his LinkedIn. He has been working there since 2011.

For his undergraduate studies, Rosengart attended Tulane University, where he was on the Dean’s List. He then graduated with honors from Boston College Law School.

From 1992 to 2000, the former federal prosecutor worked as the Assistant United States Attorney General and Attorney General for the United States Department of Justice.

According to the biography of his company, while working at DOJ, Rosengart “investigated and prosecuted cases of national and international significance ranging from violent crimes to public corruption, with extensive experience in civil and criminal trials.”

He is a member of the Board of Governors of the Beverly Hills Bar Association and has been recognized as one of the top litigators by several publications.

Who did Mathew Rosengart represent?

Spears is not the first big celebrity represented by Rosengart.

According to the New York Times, Rosengart helped Sean Penn win a libel case against Lee Daniels in 2016 after the director, now 61, suggestedto the Hollywood reporterin 2015, Penn, 60, had been physically abusive towards his first wife, Madonna.

The qualified attorney allegedly presented an affidavit from Madonna, 62, which refuted Daniels’ claims. Penn recently told the Times that Rosengart is “a tough street fighter with a big brain and bigger principles.”

Rosengart’s firm also represented Ben Affleck, Jimmy Butler and Steven Spielberg, according to people, although his exact implication in these cases is unclear.

Before a judge approved the Rosengart case for Spears, a source told Page Six that the attorney had “several conversations” with the “Lucky” singer.

“Mathew assured her that she would be in good hands if the judge appointed him,” the source said. “He has been watching his case closely for some time now and found his testimony from last month to be very convincing. “

After the hearing, Rosengart told reporters he would not only work to end the guardianship and remove Jamie, 69, but added: “My business and I are going to take a top-down look at what happened. in the past decade.