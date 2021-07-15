Critique of “Pig”: Nicolas Cage is an injured man on a mission

The Times pledges to review theatrical releases during the Covid-19 pandemic . As going to the movies is risky during this time, readers are reminded to follow health and safety guidelines such as: described by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health officials .

A man who was once a sought-after specialist living a life marred by moments of eruptive rage is pulled out of retirement when an animal he loves is taken from him by shady criminals. Urged to take revenge, he returns to his old playground, where he reconnects with the obscure rules and the strict hierarchy of his past.

Does that sound a bit like John Wick? or taken? Or another luscious action image about a rugged antihero who is reluctantly brought back into a bloody melee?

Well, that’s not quite how it turns out with Pig, a low-boil indie drama that stars game-for-all genre movie star Nicolas Cage, but by no means can be described as a thriller. While its plot follows the same rough pattern of a John Wick shoot-em-up, Pig is actually a calm and often melancholy meditation on loss, anchored by a character who wishes they could break free from the person they were. it was.

The first feature film by writer-director Michael Sarnoski (from a story co-written with Vanessa Block), Cochon is divided into three parts, each with a title that reads like a haute cuisine menu item: Pie aux rustic mushrooms, deconstructed scallops, etc. The first part introduces Robin Feld (Cage), a talented chef who lives far from the grid, deep in an Oregon forest with only his beloved truffle pig for company and some old tapes made by a woman who he liked.

When burglars beat him up and steal the pig, Rob calls in Amir (Alex Wolff), a wealthy Portland hipster who trades Robs truffles for sale at upscale restaurants. What Amir doesn’t know is that Rob is already well acquainted with the intricacies of the food world of Portlands: from boutique vendors to ruthless bistro owners to underground fight clubs where all of the contestants are restaurant workers.

The phrase underground fight clubs should give an indication that Pig can be a little good, weird. There are some surprising moments dotted throughout the film, including revelations about Rob and the people he meets that are just vague enough to spark viewers’ imaginations, suggesting painful secrets and hidden connections. And while the location and setting can be somewhat exaggerated, the characters’ reactions are always grounded in reality.

Sarnoski does not answer all questions from the public. (Boldly, he keeps the details of what happened to Rob’s old flame shrouded in mystery.) Instead, Pig focuses on fleshing out this sweltering Portland community, filled with people who transformed the business. from food to blood sport. As Rob moves between various hotspots that get more grime and blood foul with each passing hour, it’s easy to see why he desperately wanted to break away in the first place.

Inevitably, Rob runs into his shadow: a stern restaurant commodity broker named Darius, played with icy acuteness by Adam Arkin. If anyone knew who in the Portland area recently seized a truffle pig, it would be Darius, a man for whom almost every aspect of life is transactional. But whether he is willing to share this kind of valuable information is another matter.

Despite a few scenes here and there of Rob growling, I want my pig back! this movie is not the kind of quirky blunder Cage has become infamous for lately. Pig is a rich character study, marked by several captivating Cage monologues, as Rob mulls over the delicate taste of persimmons, or warns Portland’s status seekers that things they think are important will be erased when disaster strikes. to arrive at.

Rob is referring to environmental disasters, but he might as well be talking about the loss of a person or a pig, which means more than any four-star food blogger review. What makes this weird little movie so moving, and even so beautiful, is that it takes Robs’ pig rescue mission as seriously as it takes his belief that society as we know it is hopelessly rotten.

And yet, in a way, there remains a tragic figure, this envelope of a man in love with pigs. Rob wants to leave behind everything that went wrong in his life. But flavors and aromas are all around him, lingering on his palate.