Hammer Jockeys to perform at North Star Picnic





NORTH STAR – The music offers a sweet escape, but for this group, it brings them together. The newly formed group, Hammer Jockeys, are a family group of two brothers, their father and another local musician, Dylan Platfoot, who plays bass guitar. The love does not end there since their sister, Emily, also comes to sing songs with them. “It gives us more scope with our music,” said multi-instrumentalist and singer Isaac Ruhenkamp. The band are exceptionally excited to perform at the North Star Picnic on July 17 from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. as not only can they perform for their hometown atmosphere, but the band members are heavily involved in the festivities. . Isaac and Lee Ruhenkamp, ​​the drummer, are on the electric committee, and Steve “Doc” Ruhenkamp is the entertainment director and runs the softball tournament. “The whole family is involved,” Doc said. “We even collect cans on Sundays. The group of four said it is important to give back to the community, and the people around him supported him. However, they wouldn’t be where they are today without those working behind the scenes. “We like to give credit where credit is due,” Doc said. Andrew Heckman works hard to manage the lights, sound and social media platforms taking photos and videos for the group. Not only does Heckman work for the band, but their first cousin Ben Wendlyn has helped produce demos. The demos produced by Wendlyn for the group can be found on Spotify. Look for “The Hammer Jockeys Band” to hear their original songs “Hey”, “18 Years of Summer”, and more written by their own Isaac. “They (Heckman and Wendlyn) do a ton of it,” Doc said. “They are the key to our success. “ The Hammer Jockeys are excited to be able to perform locally, saying they are very happy to entertain their friends and family, but they’re not the only picnic entertainment. The North Star Picnic begins Friday July 16 and continues through Sunday July 18. Activities include a softball tournament, live music, parade, diaper competition and more. So come dressed for the weather and enjoy a fun weekend. For the North Star picnic schedule, go to the North Star Community Center Facebook page and click on the photos. To learn more about Hammer Jockeys, follow the group on Facebook at The Hammer Jockeys. Any questions or business inquiries can be directed to Doc at 937-417-2444 or Isaac at 937-467-1349. The Hammer Jockeys will perform at the North Star Picnic on July 17th. To contact Darke County media reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected]

