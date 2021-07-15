Bollywood Masala: These Bollywood actors wear shoes that are worth gold and silver, we have shoes at 5 lakh!





The hobbies of Bollywood stars would have been quite different from everyone and very expensive like their cars which cost in crore but with this some stars will blow you away after hearing the price of theirs and today we will give you some To talk about such stars Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s most expensive shoe is his super expensive Adidas foam sneakers. The price of this exclusive pair of sneakers is around Rs 1 lakh. Akshay Kumar While promoting Akshay’s Housefull 4 movie, he wore orange Balenciaga-branded speed trainers, say these are made in limited production. The cost of these sneakers is Rs 70,000. Shahid Kapoor Shaheed is known for his fashion sense and while promoting his film Kabir, Shahid Kapoor wore Rick Owens Black and Off White hiking sneakers that cost Rs 95,000. Raj kumar rao In this photo, Prince is wearing a Louis Vuitton sneaker. Let’s say Louis Vuitton is known for its expensive clothes. The price of this shoe from Rajkumar would be around 1 lakh 20 thousand rupees. Shahrukh khan Shahrukh Khan loves and owns Golden sneakers. The Golden Kick comes with a price tag of around Rs 38,000. Abhishek Bacchan Abhishek is wearing the Adidas + Kanye West Yeezy 700 V3 Azel (Adidas + Kanye West Yeezy Sneakers) in this photo priced at Rs. 2 lakhs. Varun Dhawan Varun Dhawan was seen wearing stunning Dior sneakers on the Zee Cine Awards red carpet. She wore SS19 Air Dior B22 sneakers in gray, blue and pink colors. The price of this pair of sneakers ranges from around Rs. 75,000. Hrithik Roshan Hrithik Roshan wears Nike Air Vapormax X off-white “The Ten”. When it was launched, the price of the sneakers was 18,000 rupees, after its request, its price is now close to 71,000 rupees. Ranbir Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor has the most expensive. He was seen wearing a pair of Nike Air Dior sneakers in this photo. The current price of this pair is around Rs 5 lakh.



