Cardi B and Normani tease sexy and nude cover of ‘Wild Side’





This is Cardi B’s world and we all live in it. The rapper hasn’t got enough of the spotlight lately, surprising fans at every turn and tweet – especially on Wednesday night when Normani announced his latest collaboration and song, titled “Wild Side.” The two artists laid it all bare for the single’s cover, posing completely naked with only their hair keeping its decency. Of course, Cardi is no stranger to a bit of nudity. Earlier this month she posed with her naked baby belly to announce her second child with her husband and rapper Migos Offset. But on the song’s promotional cover, Cardi is pictured without her baby bump. “Wild Side”, which will be released on Friday, is Normani’s first song in two years. Photographed in 2018 at Z100’s Jingle Ball, Normani and Cardi B are no strangers to the collaboration. Getty Images for iHeartMedia “The world is not ready for Normani supremacy”, tweeted Cardi B, teasing the long-awaited single as the duo reportedly had a global trend. The rapper excited Normani on Twitter after the announcement, telling the former Fifth Harmony singer that she should be “proud” of itself. Cardi also shared childhood photos side by side. This is not the first collaboration of the duo. Cardi B staged the singer in her explicit “controversy”WAP”Music video from last year. Normani, Savage X Fenty Ambassador, releases her first song in two years. Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Cardi has stayed in the spotlight this year with her pregnancy announcement revealed with an artistic twist Photo shoot and a brief quarrel with the politician Candace Owens on social networks. Cardi B announced earlier this year that she is expecting a baby with husband Offset. Getty Images for BET Since the song “Motivation” by Normani in 2019 and leave the fifth harmony, the singer was musically silent. That is, until she teased fans with the potential of new music a few days ago by wiping all her Instagram account, a sign that she was up to something. Cardi B and Normani are teasing a new collaboration, “Wild Side”, which will be released on Friday. Twitter

