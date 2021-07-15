The Movie Guru: Gunpowder Milkshake and the New Space Jam Offer Different Kinds of Fun





Warner Brothers Gunpowder Milkshake (Netflix) There is a lot to love about Gunpowder Milkshake. The action flick delivers a wonderfully healthy dose of excellent actresses causing an incredible amount of mayhem. There is also excellent stylized violence, crossed by a sly sense of humor that shines through in the most entertaining moments. And, of course, I’m always happy to see Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, and Carla Gugino in just about anything. The film follows Karen Gillan, an assassin who killed the evil son of gangsters on a mission for a large, shady organization called The Firm. When she saves a child rather than stealing money on her next mission, both she and the child are targeted for elimination by the company. To stay alive, she’s going to have to reconnect with the one person she never wants to see her mother again, an assassin who disappeared when she was a teenager. Gillan does some convincing action and she has some good low key chemistry with Chloe Coleman as the struggling girl. Lena Headey exudes chemistry, as always, and Basset, Yeoh, and Gugino are all fantastic when allowed onscreen. Paul Giametti is, once again, the perfect discreet sleaze. Sadly, there are some pretty big missteps that keep the film from reaching its full potential. The opening looks too much like a John Wick retread, or one of dozens of action movies where a badass suddenly finds himself in charge of a child in danger. The ending is a faux pas, too, lacking the satisfying oomph the film had promised so far. Still, that leaves a lot of action-fueled fun to be had. If they can refresh their ends, I would enjoy another outing with these ladies. Rating: Two and a half stars Space Jam: A New Legacy (Theaters and HBO Max) There’s a question everyone wants to know about is the new Space Jam as good as the original? This is a complicated question. The film, which hits theaters and on HBO Max this Friday, has a slightly more cohesive plot than the original. He also has a much stronger emotional element, with LeBron James trying to restore his emotional relationship with his son in addition to winning the basketball game. Plus, Looney Tunes are always entertaining, which is why a lot of people watch Space Jam in the first place. Sadly, it takes almost half an hour for our favorite cartoon characters to show up, which feels like about a hundred years in the movies. Also, they have to share the screen with all the other movie and TV properties Warner Brothers owns, which is a shameless commercial take so obvious that it’s hard not to wince at times. The Looney Tunes really try to make it easier, putting the characters in referential parody scenes which are all hugely entertaining, but they can’t redeem it completely. Overall, it’s not the same Space Jam you remember. But it’s still quite entertaining. Rating: Two and a half stars Jenniffer Wardell is an award-winning film critic and member of the Denver Film Critics Society. Find her on Twitter at @wardellwriter or message her at [email protected] .

