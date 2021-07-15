Hollywood Diversity Bill Passes California Legislature

A bill that for the first time sets the goal of making the Hollywood workforce more representative of California’s diversity was passed by the state legislature on Thursday and is expected to be signed by the governor.

The bill also includes a dramatic expansion of the state film and television tax credit, including a new program to encourage the construction of new sound stages. In total, the bill provides $ 330 million in additional credits, on top of the $ 330 million the state already provides to industry each year.

Perhaps the most significant change, however, is the provision requiring that productions that receive soundstage credit have a workforce “broadly reflective of the Californian population, in terms of race and gender.” This goal has never been part of the state’s film credit program before.

“If you want state credit, your productions are going to have to start reflecting state priorities,” Autumn Burke MP D-Inglewood said in an interview. “The state’s priorities are that we are a diverse community.”

The measure was adopted by the Assembly by 62 votes to 0. The State Senate adopted Bill 37-0.

The bill leaves it to the California Film Commission and the Governor’s Office for Business and Economic Development to establish guidelines that will spell out what it means to “broadly reflect the people of California”. The state is made up of 39% Latinos, 37% White, 16% Asians and 6.5% Black, according to the latest census estimates.

The film workforce is predominantly white, according to figures compiled by the California Film Commission. It’s also 75% male, while the state’s population is, of course, around 50% male.

The diversity requirement only applies to the soundstage credit, which represents $ 150 million of the new tax expenditure. This does not apply to the basic annual appropriation of $ 330 million for film and television, nor the increase of $ 180 million for this program which is also part of the bill.

However, the current version of the film and television credit – dubbed Program 3.0 – is due to expire in 2025. Some lawmakers want to apply the diversity provision to the entire program when it renews.

“We hope this can be the model used in two years, for 4.0,” said MP Wendy Carrillo, D-Los Angeles.

In leveraging the tax credit to try to encourage diversity, the state is following the lead of Illinois and New Jersey, which each have diversity provisions in their programs. In the past, California lawmakers have avoided doing so, citing constitutional hurdles. Instead, the state’s diversity efforts have focused on data collection and vocational training programs.

Assuming the bill becomes law, applicants for the soundstage credit will need to submit a diversity work plan for California Film Commission approval to qualify. This work plan must contain the objective of reflecting the population of the state. Once the credit is awarded and the project is completed, productions will have to show the film commission that they have followed the plan.

Productions that can show they have achieved their goal – or made a good faith effort – will receive a 4% credit bonus. The commission is supposed to assess whether the diversity goal has been met for both the above and below-the-line workforce, with 2% allocated for achieving each goal.

“None of this has ever been done before,” Carrillo said. “This is a crucial new step in ensuring that disadvantaged communities have opportunities to enter the labor market. “

The measure also includes new requirements for collecting data on diversity.

The soundstage layout was promoted by the State Building and Construction Trades Council, as well as a coalition of Hollywood unions. Although the Los Angeles area already has the largest soundstage capacity in the world, at 5.2 million square feet, there are concerns that global competitors will win.

Soundstage credit will be awarded on a first come, first served basis to productions that shoot at least 50% of their program on a new soundstage. The sound stage must obtain its building permit after the signing of the law for the production to be eligible. The credit is capped at $ 12 million per feature film or per season of a television series, based on a percentage of eligible expenses. The $ 150 million should be used up within a few years.