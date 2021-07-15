Chrissy Teigen reflects on her time at the Cancel Club

Chrissy teigen says that while she knows being in the cancellation club means she should probably take a long hiatus from the internet, she just can’t stop sharing her thoughts on social media.

On Wednesday, the model turned chef wrote a long Instagram post reflect on her experience of being held responsible for her past behavior after a number of harassing tweets and direct messages she allegedly sent to Teen mom Star Farrah Abraham |, Lindsay Lohan, and Courtney stodden in 2011 resurfaced in May of this year. At the time of the Twitter exchanges, Stodden was 16 and facing huge media criticism for marrying a 51-year-old actor. Doug hutchison, which the non-binary star has since accused of having treated them. Beside a photo of her legs on a sofa, Teigen wrote on social media this week, not sure what to say here … feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this world online but to feel like crap in real life. Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being home alone with my mind makes my depressed head run. But I know that, however, I am handling this now is not the correct answer.

the Illustrated sports the cover star then confessed that while she currently feels lost about her place on the internet and what she shouldn’t be doing, the only thing she knows is that I desperately want to connect with you instead of pretending everything is fine, adding, i’m not used to anything else !! She continued, Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a lot. Only a few understand it and it is impossible to know it until you are there. And it’s hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound plaintive when you’ve clearly done something wrong. It just sucks. There is no gain. But there is never here anyway. All I know is that I love you, I miss you, and I just needed an honest time with you because I’m just … sick of being sick of myself all day.

She concluded by admitting that this whole Instagram post was probably a bad idea to begin with, as she was going to be brutally separated. But she concluded by saying that no matter the backlash, after two months of posting regularly on social media without addressing the controversy, I can’t do this silent shit anymore! If you or someone you know has also been canceled please let me know if there is a club meeting cancellation as I could use some time off my couch! Thank you and goodbye I love you.

In May, Teigen apologized to Stodden for his past actions in a string of tweets, saying: Few people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their bullshit passed out in front of the whole world. I am mortified and sad for what I was. I was an insecure and attention-seeking troll, adding that she had also tried connecting with Courtney privately. She then followed up on that apology with an average article in which she again expressed her regret. In response, Stodden said, I accept his apologies and forgive him, although they claim that Teigen never contacted them privately and they are still blocked by it on Twitter where the original apology was presented.

More great stories from Vanity Show

A season of messy vaccinated marriages has arrived

How Harry and Meghan decided on Lilibet Diana’s name

Black Joy comes to Shakespeare in the park

Even more details on Kanye West and Irina Shayk emerge

Bennifer’s story really has it all

Before the tribute to Diana, Harry and William are still working on their relationship

Tommy Dorfman on rewriting queer stories and the smell of good sweat

From the archive: A tour on the The best DJs in the world

Sign up for the Royal Watch newsletter to receive all discussions from Kensington Palace and beyond.