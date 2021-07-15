The F45 backed by Mark Wahlberg appears on the day of the IPO. The actor praises the energy of workouts

Global fitness company F45 Training, backed by actor Mark Wahlberg, debuted on the stock market on Thursday.

Under the ticker symbol FXLV, it began trading on the New York Stock Exchange and reached $ 17.75 per share on day one for a market cap of $ 1.6 billion. The initial public offering of 20.3 million shares was valued Wednesday night in the middle of the expected range of $ 16 per share. The company raised $ 325 million. In the afternoon trading, the stock moved back towards its offer price.

Ahead of the action opening, Wahlberg, known for his physique and intense early morning workouts, told CNBC from the NYSE floor why he liked the company’s approach so much.

“Die-hard fitness enthusiasts who don’t have the schedule, have to do it in the middle of the night or early in the morning, don’t want to get on a bike. That’s fine. But eventually it gets stagnant. and boring, ”Wahlberg said.“ You want to be there with the energy of the people who work with you, by your side, inspire you, push you and support you. ”He added,“ The energy is absolutely amazing. “

Founded in 2013 in Australia, F45 Training offers what it calls 45-minute functional workouts in the studio and at home for people of all fitness levels. He hasnew workouts every day, inspired by a database of over 3,900 high-intensity interval training exercises including both cardio and resistance.

The companycurrently has 1,555 studios and 2,801 franchises in 63 countries, and ultimately aims to have more than 23,000 studios worldwide.

“People of any fitness level can come and exercise, and I’ve never seen this before,” Wahlberg said on “Squawk Box”. “Someone who is clearly at the start of their fitness journey training with someone who is an elite athlete and able to do the same exercises, where they are modified, never the same exercise twice. It is absolutely fantastic. “