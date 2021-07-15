Entertainment
The F45 backed by Mark Wahlberg appears on the day of the IPO. The actor praises the energy of workouts
Global fitness company F45 Training, backed by actor Mark Wahlberg, debuted on the stock market on Thursday.
Under the ticker symbol FXLV, it began trading on the New York Stock Exchange and reached $ 17.75 per share on day one for a market cap of $ 1.6 billion. The initial public offering of 20.3 million shares was valued Wednesday night in the middle of the expected range of $ 16 per share. The company raised $ 325 million. In the afternoon trading, the stock moved back towards its offer price.
Ahead of the action opening, Wahlberg, known for his physique and intense early morning workouts, told CNBC from the NYSE floor why he liked the company’s approach so much.
“Die-hard fitness enthusiasts who don’t have the schedule, have to do it in the middle of the night or early in the morning, don’t want to get on a bike. That’s fine. But eventually it gets stagnant. and boring, ”Wahlberg said.“ You want to be there with the energy of the people who work with you, by your side, inspire you, push you and support you. ”He added,“ The energy is absolutely amazing. “
Founded in 2013 in Australia, F45 Training offers what it calls 45-minute functional workouts in the studio and at home for people of all fitness levels. He hasnew workouts every day, inspired by a database of over 3,900 high-intensity interval training exercises including both cardio and resistance.
The companycurrently has 1,555 studios and 2,801 franchises in 63 countries, and ultimately aims to have more than 23,000 studios worldwide.
“People of any fitness level can come and exercise, and I’ve never seen this before,” Wahlberg said on “Squawk Box”. “Someone who is clearly at the start of their fitness journey training with someone who is an elite athlete and able to do the same exercises, where they are modified, never the same exercise twice. It is absolutely fantastic. “
Mark Wahlberg, left, and Adam Gilchrist, CEO of F45 Training Holdings on the New York Stock Exchange, July 15, 2021.
Source: NYSE
In addition to Wahlberg, F45 Training said in its IPO filing that it has a promotional relationship with basketball legend Magic Johnson, great footballer David Beckham, peerless golfer Greg Norman and supermodel. Cindy Crawford.
The company plans to use$ 190.7 million from the net proceeds of the IPO to repay debt, $ 2.5 million to give cash bonuses to some employees and $ 25 million to acquire the Flywheel indoor cycling chain.
“We’re going to be opportunistic with this capital,” F45 founder and CEO Adam Gilchrist told CNBC alongside Wahlberg. “We’ve been fiscally conservative since 2013, never having had an unprofitable quarter, and there aren’t many start-ups that have grown at such lightning speed that can boast of that.”
Gilchrist called the company’s acquisition of Flywheel a “great investment” because he said the cycling chain has invested $ 65 million in the technology, saving about $ 40 million in F45 Training costs and the three years, he thinks, it would have taken F45 to build this technology. .
F45 Training prides itself on providing a non-judgmental zone, Gilchrist said, adding that the company’s studios are considered “sanctuaries” for members, with no mirrors or scales. The program applauds the people who come three times a week.
An average F45 training studio has 175 members, while the company’s break-even point when total revenue equals total expenses is 75 members, he said. The CEO added that 75% of the company’s members are women and 25% are men, with the general age range ranging from 25 to 42.
The small size of the members develops a tight-knit community within the studios, he said, where members show up at 6 a.m. and know each other by name.
“We’re a high-end product where they pay up to $ 3,000 a year,” Gilchrist said, adding that the company’s monthly retention rate is in the “low numbers”.
Wahlberg said the company saw people in the second months of their membership visit the studio more frequently than before the Covid pandemic.
“We are trying to build communities and community for us is actually even more important than actual training,” said Gilchrist. “We want people to have a third place to go. Obviously they have a house, a job and F45 is that place where… it’s a sanctuary for people to show up and have fun 45 minutes a day. . “
F45 Training agreed in June 2020 to merge with Crescent Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, but later canceled the case while the pandemic has closed several of its studios.
Reuters contributed to this report.
