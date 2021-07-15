‘Inadequate’ Changes – The Hollywood Reporter

Racial justice activists who have worked to pull Hollywood out of police ties and push the industry to invest more in black creators say there has been no meaningful follow-up after raising concerns. anti-racist demands and held meetings with industry leaders last year. Instead, according to the group, the industry’s initial efforts lost momentum in the 2020 presidential and legislative elections and have not resumed since.

A year after activist group BLD PWR published the Letter “Hollywood 4 Black Lives” signed by industry heavyweights including Tessa Thompson, Tiffany Haddish, Cynthia Erivo, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jurnee Smollett, Effie T. Brown and Kasi Lemmons, among others, “the companies and entertainment institutions targeted by the letter have yet to offer significant progress, ”BLD PWR said in a new statement sent to Hollywood journalist, scheduled for the one-year anniversary of the letter.

The group, a nonprofit collective co-founded in May 2019 by Kendrick Sampson, Mike de la Rocha and Tia Oso, advocated for companies to meet the five requirements set out in the letter: stop using the font on set or during events; stop producing stories that elevate “police brutality and corruption” or that are anti-black; invest in anti-racist content; hire and retain black professionals at all levels; support black owned and run businesses and industry unions to take identity bias into account in their workplace safety efforts. So far, “zero [demands] have been achieved, ”says the organization.

“We’re done asking,” Sampson added in a statement. “The few changes that Hollywood companies have accepted are insufficient because they have failed to meet the demands of the liberation movement that brought us here.”

The group came to this conclusion following a series of meetings with major studios, agencies and other companies in the industry last year. BLD PWR says it initially made strides with particular studios to cut expenses and separate themselves from police unions, as well as removing officers from sets. The group even presented a plan to end the police presence on sets to over 300 industry members (where some raised the issue of government regulations that require law enforcement or government officials are on site in certain situations). But those conversations waned around the 2020 presidential and legislative elections in the fall, when priorities shifted, and have not resumed since: “As a result, we felt they had abandoned their commitment to meet our demands. concerns, ”the group said in its statement. .

Following its June 2020 letter, the group claims to have also held “brain trust” meetings with union leaders, talent reps, production companies, studio reps and stars to identify weak spots. when it comes to improving Hollywood fairness and monthly work. groups with union members, networks, production companies and talent representatives to discuss the particular needs of individual roles below the line. BLD PWR adds that it has measured progress on all five requests in its Hollywood letter by tracking the hiring of black senior executives, divestment from police groups, spending on police and remaining ties to unions from police. BLD PWR has also worked with Color of Change, a nonprofit civil rights organization, which reports on performance in entertainment projects to measure investment in black content and creators.

“Significant and transformative change is as important now as it was last year when millions of people took to the streets across the world,” said Black Lives Matter-Los Angeles co-founder and Cal teacher. State LA, Dr. Melina Abdullah. his own statement. “Symbolic and performative gestures must give way to substantive change in Hollywood, which can also be a model for a broader reimagining of public safety. “

Going forward, BLD PWR continues to host monthly strategy meetings with industry members focused on Hollywood efforts and host Instagram Lives addressing industry issues. And he plans to revive discussions about the presence of police on sets and police unions with links to entertainment, as well as to set up educational programs and cultural events, among other projects.

During the summer of 2020 and immediately after, some entertainment companies altered their content in response to the cultural moment – reality shows PD live and The cops were both canceled, for example (this latest show was back in production last fall to deliver the promised episodes to international territories). Several major studios and platforms have touted diversity efforts or new investments in marginalized communities, such as Disney’s Onyx Collective and the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund. Members of unions like WGA East, IATSE and SAG-AFTRA have started grassroots efforts to separate the organized labor federation AFL-CIO, which represents several entertainment unions, from a police-only union within its ranks ( these efforts have not yet succeeded).

But BLD PWR says it’s nowhere near enough. “We should all commit to building an entertainment industry that actively engages in lasting change [and] that promotes equitable progress within the community of its most talented and often marginalized designers, ”Black Costume Designer Alliance Founder Monique Lauren Peters said in a statement. “If you’re going to invite us to the table, be sure to ask us what we want to eat.”