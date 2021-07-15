Gypsum Daze XTERRA races, Bravo! Sail 10 km to 10 km above sea level and more: Tricias Weekend Picks 07/16/21

Gypsum Daze

Evening concerts invite people to the Lundgren Amphitheater on Friday and Saturday evenings. Check out ACM’s Male Artist of the Year, Jimmie Allen, Friday. Saturday Pat Green opens for LOCASH.

Travel down the valley to Gypsum Daze this weekend for family fun in a small town. Gypsum will showcase its rural mountain town charm with not only traditional events like a parade through town, pancake breakfast and vintage car show, but it will also feature a talent show, a pickle tournament. and a jalapenos tasting competition. The 27th annual 5 km and 1 km walk / run, family shooting sports and a fun zone for children round out the weekend’s programming.

Gypsum Daze is proud to bring well-known country musicians to the Lundgren Amphitheater stage. Names like Scotty McCreery, Big & Rich, LeAnn Rimes, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, The Charlie Daniels Band, and Rascal Flatts have performed over the years.

This year’s big headliner Gypsum Daze will be 2021 Country Music Academy’s new male artist of the year, Jimmie Allen. Allen has been busy playing Freedom was a Highway on Jimmy Kimmel Live with Brad Paisley. He also has hits like Best Shot and Make Me Want To from the 2018 Mercury Lane album.

Listen to some of Allens’ songs and see some of his interviews and find out how he lived in his car while trying to be successful in Nashville and his full circle experience on ABCs American Idol.

On Saturday night, three-time Grammy nominee Pat Green will take the stage at the Lundgren Amphitheater. Green has been a staple and influence on the Texas country music scene, easily filling historic Gruene Hall and the Houston Astrodome. Green spent his time during the pandemic hosting country music station Apple Musics, Dont Mess with Texas Radio interviewing several old friends and music contemporaries like Eli Young Band, Randy Rogers Band and Asleep at the Wheel.

Green will be ready to go out and play his vast collection of music spanning nearly a quarter of a century of work. Expect to hear favorites like Wave by Wave feel the thrill that is undeniable in the song, While I Was Away.

LOCASH will definitely bring the party on Saturday night. Their contagious words and rhythms will get everyone to stand up and sing along. From grateful I Love This Life to the nostalgic feeling you get when listening to I Know Somebody or how the band turns even non-country listeners into fans with One Big Country Song, you can’t go wrong with LOCASH. After over a year of a pandemic, LOCASH is reminding you that you have plenty of beers to catch up with your friends, so grab your friends and head to Gypsum Daze.

Concert info:

Tickets:

$ 35 for one night

$ 55 for the two nights

Friday:

Doors: 8 p.m.

First part: A Band Called Alexis 20h

Key act: Jimmie Allen – 8:30 p.m.

Saturday:

Doors: 6.30 p.m.

First act: Pat Green 7 p.m.

Headlining: LOCASH 9 p.m.

Chairs and / or blankets allowed

No coolers or food / drink outside

Food court and drinks for sale

Gypsumdaze.com

Well done! Vail The Philadelphia Orchestra

The Philadelphia Orchestra plays two more performances at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m.

After a shortened season last year due to COVID-19, Bravo! Vail is pleased to announce the return of the Philadelphia Orchestra. The Fabulous Philadelphians have been in residence since July 9 and will conclude their performance program this Saturday. Highlights of this weekend’s performances include the return of Sguin to the conductor’s podium and Anne Marie McDermott playing Mozart. McDermott is Bravo! artistic director of Vail Music Festivals and this year marks McDermott’s 10 years at the helm of Bravo! Vail. Here is an overview of what you can experience at concerts.

Friday

Yannick Nzet-Sguin conductor

Yefim Bronfman piano

Beethoven Piano Concerto No.3 in C minor, Op. 3

Symphony No.1 Prize in E minor

Saturday

Yannick Nzet-Sguin conductor

Anne-Marie McDermott piano

Valerie Coleman Seven OClock Shout

Mozart – Piano Concerto No. 25 in C major, K. 503

Brahms – Symphony No.1 in C minor, op. 68

XTERRA Castor Creek

Local professional athlete, Josiah Middaugh will look to defend his 2019 XTERRA title on Saturday when the off-road triathlon returns to Beaver Creek after taking a hiatus due to COVID-19 last year. Middaugh has won the home event seven times (2011, 2013-17, 2019).

XTERRA got its start as mountain bike racing, trail running and ocean freestyle swimming in Maui in 1996. The world of mountain biking merged with the world of the triathlete and created a new triathlon. off-roader who created an endurance sports lifestyle brand that hosts races all over the world.

XTERRA makes its annual stop at Beaver Creek this weekend with a 1,500 meter swim in Lake Nottingham before jumping on a mountain bike for 24.2 kilometers towards Beaver Creek, followed by a 9 run, 1 mile on the Beaver Creek trails on Saturday. The stakes are high for elite athletes, with $ 15,000 in cash prizes up for grabs. For the amateurs, there will be 51 places for the XTERRA World Championship in Maui for the best.

Not ready for the full XTERRA Championship race? Try the XTERRA Sprint Race which is about half the distance (750m swimming / 14.2km mountain biking / 4.8km trail) but still takes place on the same course.

In addition to the triathlon, there will be trail races on Sunday. The distances range from 5 km, 9 km and 18 km. Or, get a team of three to five people together to do the 5 × 5 relay.

A flagship activity that takes place during XTERRA events is the Paul Mitchell Cut-A-Thon. No appointment necessary, come have your hair cut by a professional and donate $ 15 (or more) to the Challenged Athletes Foundation.

Speaking of charity, XTERRA has partnered with a local nonprofit, The Cycle Effect, and will be collecting lightly used mountain biking gear like helmets, goggles and gloves. To find out more about the weekend’s events, visit xterraplanet.com/Beavercreek .

Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series

The Dynafit Vail trail running series continues this Saturday with the 10k at 10,000 feet above sea level on Vail Mountain.

Speaking of athletic endeavors, the Dynafit Vail Trail Running series continues with the classic 10k to 10,000 feet. This race, which takes you well above sea level, is notorious among trail runners in the region.

The good news is that this race starts in Mid Vail at the top of Gondola One on Vail Mountain. From there, runners will proceed to the Game Creek Bowl before returning to Mid Vail for the finish. The average score for the 10 km is 7% with a positive elevation gain of nearly 1,000 feet. The 5km is a bit more forgiving, but it still allows runners to experience racing at an impressive altitude and see stunning views.

Runners will be rewarded with donuts from Northside Coffee and Kitchen at the finish line. This is also where participants can pick up their personalized running t-shirts. Each runner is entered to win awesome raffle prizes and an awards ceremony will take place after everyone returns with the top entrants recognized in each age category.

This event starts in Mid Vail at 8 a.m. and details on registration, spectators and use of the elevator for the race are available at vailrec.com .

AvonLIVE Special Edition!

AvonLIVE! will host a special edition concert on Saturday with the Frisco Funk Collective.

Avon typically hosts AvonLIVE! Wednesdays, but this week enjoy a special edition of AvonLIVE! with the Frisco Funk Collective. Meet at the Avon Performance Pavilion at Harry A. Nottingham Park for a free concert on Saturday. The doors will open at 5:00 p.m. and the music will continue until approximately 8:45 p.m.

Local food trucks will serve food and the Hahnewald Bar will sell an assortment of refreshing libations. Come early and enjoy park activities such as volleyball, pedal boats or biking. Enjoy the sunset while listening to the Frisco Funk Collective. Coming from just across Vail Pass in Summit County, the band are set to bring in some jazz improv hints and lots of funk-infused dance party music. Let your picnic blanket be your dance floor and take off sandals and flip flops on Saturday night. For more information, visit discovery.org .