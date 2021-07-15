First look at Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s costume





Phoebe Waller-Bridge is decked out in a colorful ’60s costume in a revealing new photo from the Glasgow, Scotland set of Indiana Jones 5.

Indiana Jones 5 The set photo reveals Phoebe Waller-Bridge in 1960s costume. Harrison Ford returns to play the intrepid archaeologist and adventurer once again in the Fifth Indiana Jones movie. He won’t have Steven Spielberg at the helm this time around, however, as James Mangold will take over as director. Of course, everyone involved Indiana Jones 5 does her best to keep details of the film’s story a secret. But recent set leaks have given fans clues not only to when the film was filmed, but also to what is going on in the story. It has already become clear that Indiana Jones 5 takes place both in the days of WWII, with the Nazis becoming villains again, and in the 1960s. Recent footage from the films in Glasgow, Scotland has also revealed that the Apollo 11 moon landing in 1969 played a role in the film. Related: What Harrison Ford’s Injury Means For Indiana Jones 5 Now another new Glasgow location leak has given some details on Indiana Jones 5 Star Waller-Pont. Peopleran the picture, which shows the Chip bag actress decked out in a very ’60s costume with round John Lennon-style sunglasses, confirming that her character appears in scenes set during that decade (and is possibly a Beatles fan). CLICK HERE TO SEE THE NEW INDIANA JONES 5 SET PICTURE Image presented by People was not taken while filming any action for the film, so there is nothing spoiler about it. It simply shows Waller-Bridge, very clearly in costume, walking to Glasgow with an assistant or crew member. The rest of the people in the shot appear to be just pedestrians walking down Glasgow Street with no filming going on, although in the background what appears to be a taxi can be seen from the 1960s, no doubt got for the movie. It was revealed in a precedent Indiana Jones 5 leaked that some Glasgow storefronts were dressed to look like 1969 New York City, for footage that possibly recreates the tape parade for the return of Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins . It remains to be seen what role the moon landing plays in Indiana Jones 5 and how the Waller-Bridges character appears in things. From her costume, Waller-Bridge appears to be playing the part of someone who is heavily involved in the counter-culture scene in 1969, if not a full-fledged hippie. Given Indiana Jones’ presumed age in 1969, there might be some fun intergenerational banter between the longtime archaeologist and a hip young female protagonist (or antagonist, come on). There is always a chance of course that Waller-Bridge will play a parent of Indiana Jones or maybe even one of his children. It would, however, be difficult to see the cast of Waller-Bridge in the film as a love interest in Jones given the huge age gap between the actress and Ford. In view of Waller-Bridges’ earlier work on shows such as Chip bag, it is very likely that in Indiana Jones 5 she plays a smart and humorous character who is more than a match for Indy. She is also quite fashionable, at least according to the new image. More: Indiana Jones 5 Photos Hint At Multiple Timelines (& Why It’s Perfect) Source: People The Many Saints of Newark trailer hints at a major Paulie Sopranos story

About the Author Dan Zinski

(2366 published articles)

Dan Zinski is a freelance writer who currently contributes regularly to Screen Rant. His previous endeavors include writing about sports, general pop culture, celebrity gossip, and various other forms of insane distraction. To date, it has left around 100 unfinished storylines in its wake, the majority of which have thankfully been removed from our plane of existence entirely. He currently resides where his head is. His hobbies include eating Doritos, playing Atari games, avoiding eye contact, and drinking excessive amounts of coffee. Her favorite actors are Greta Garbo, Humphrey Bogart, Robert Mitchum, Cate Blanchett, Groucho Marx and Richard Burton. His all-time favorite movie critics are Pauline Kael, Manny Farber and of course himself. He considers Rogue One to be one of the great parodies in history. More from Dan Zinski

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/indiana-jones-5-phoebe-waller-bridge-costume-image/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos