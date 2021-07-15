Comedians Kevin Nealon and Jamie Kennedy to perform at Rivers Casino in Philadelphia | Business





PHILADELPHIA – (BUSINESS WIRE) – July 15, 2021– Jokes, punchlines and stand-up comedy will have you rolling down the aisles when comedians Kevin Nealon and Jamie Kennedy perform at Rivers Casino Philadelphia on Thursday August 5 and Friday August 27, respectively. Tickets are on sale now, range from $ 20 to $ 25 and can be purchased at RiversCasino.com/Philadelphia. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005851/en/ Kevin Nealon (August 5) and Jamie Kennedy (August 27) will perform at the Rivers Casino Philadelphia. Rivers has partnered with SoulJoel Productions to bring top-notch comedic talent to The Event Center on a monthly basis. (Photo: Business Wire) Nealons’ memorable roles on “Saturday Night Live” and hilarious Kennedy character skits kick off the casino’s comedy lineup. Rivers has partnered with SoulJoel Productions, the largest independent comedy production company on the East Coast, to bring top-notch comedic talent to The Event Center on a monthly basis. We were excited about the return of regular live performances to Rivers, said Justin Moore, Managing Director of Rivers Casino Philadelphia. “Kevin Nealon and Jamie Kennedy are just the start of the exciting entertainment we will be bringing to the Event Center for the rest of the year.” Kevin Nealon Thursday August 5 at 8 p.m. Comedy veteran Kevin Nealon, best known as a former cast member of Saturday Night Live, will bring his stand-up performance to The Event Center on Thursday, August 5 at 8 p.m. ET. Nealon is not only an acclaimed comedian, but he also has an impressive acting resume and has been featured in notable movies and TV shows including Happy Gilmore, The Wedding Singer, Daddy Day Care, Dont Mess with the Zohan, Weeds, and more. Tickets for Nealon are on sale now and cost $ 25 per person. To purchase a ticket, please visit NightOut.com/Events/Kevin-Nealon-Rivers-0805/ or RiversCasino.com/Philadelphia buy. Jamie Kennedy Friday August 27 at 7 p.m. Multi-talented comedian, actor, writer and producer Jamie Kennedy has featured in the Scream, Romeo + Juliet, Ghost Whisperer, The Cleveland Show, and Malibus Most Wanted franchise, and has even starred in his own hidden camera reality show. , The Jamie. Kennedy experiment. Kennedy is not only a leading comedian, but he is also an award-nominated actor, best known for his role in the Scream series. Kennedy tickets are on sale now and cost $ 20 per person. To purchase a ticket, please visit NightOut.com/Events/Jamie-Kennedy-Rivers-0827/ or RiversCasino.com/Philadelphia. In addition to shows and concerts, the Event Center at Rivers Casino Philadelphia can be booked for a variety of occasions, including weddings, corporate functions, seminars, trade shows and more. The space features floor-to-ceiling windows and panoramic views of the Delaware River waterfront and the Ben Franklin Bridge. Parking is always free. For more information, please visit RiversCasino.com/Philadelphia. ABOUT CASINO RIVERS PHILADELPHIA Located along the Delaware Riverfront in Philadelphia, the Rivers Casino Philadelphia offers 1,600 slot machines, 105 table games, 65 hybrid gaming seats, a 28-table poker room and a dedicated live sports betting area. The casino offers a range of distinctive restaurants and bars, including Hugo’s Frog Bar & Chop House, Mian and Jack’s Bar + Grill, live entertainment in The Event Center, free parking, and daily promotions and giveaways. For more information and current offers, please visit RiversCasino.com/Philadelphia. ABOUT SOULJOEL PRODUCTIONS SoulJoel Productions, the East Coast’s largest independent comedy production company, has been making people laugh for over 13 years. Founder and owner Joel Richardson has produced over 200 shows each year and presented them in 21 different states. Half of the shows are fundraising events that benefit schools, nonprofits and charities. Over the years, SoulJoel Productions has hired over 500 unique comedians who have appeared on The Tonight Show, Last Comic Standing, Comedy Central, HBO, Showtime, MTV, SiriusXM and more. Not only does SoulJoel Productions continue to produce comedy across the country, the company has also opened its own comedy club. SoulJoels Comedy Club & Lounge opened in November 2019 as a fully BYO venue and is located in Royersford, PA, Montgomery County. The COVID-19 pandemic upended indoor plans for clubs just five months after activities began, but since then the venue has kept the comedy alive with outdoor comedy shows on a man-made beach and under a dome. Since then, the club has attracted more than 40,000 guests and was the only comedy club in the country to hire more than 200 different artists for safe performances during the pandemic. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005851/en/ CONTACT: MEDIA: Jeff shurilla For Rivers Casino Philadelphia 215-764-2376 (cell) Joel Richardson For SoulJoel Productions 908.414.7097 [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA PENNSYLVANIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CASINO / GAMES EVENTS / CONCERTS OTHER ENTERTAINMENT ENTERTAINMENT CELEBRITY SOURCE: Rivers Casino Philadelphia Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 07/15/2021 12:22 PM / DISC: 07/15/2021 12:22 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005851/en

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/news/business/comedians-kevin-nealon-and-jamie-kennedy-to-perform-at-rivers-casino-philadelphia/article_f489ae32-ce7a-5c5c-ada5-a4e2a7f16d0f.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos