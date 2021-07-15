Entertainment
Bollywood Roundup: Kunal Kemmu, Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana, and more …
Kunal Kemmu posts video with daughter at Marine Drive
Bombay– Actor Kunal Kemmu released a new music video with his daughter on Thursday.
In the video uploaded to the actor’s Instagram page, Kunal is seen walking with his daughter Inaaya Naumi on Marine Drive in Mumbai.
The little girl holds her father’s hand and walks along the parapet separating the beach from Marine Drive. She is dressed in a gray t-shirt and a pink dangri skirt, with matching pink sunglasses, pink slippers and a face mask. While Kunal is casually dressed in a gray t-shirt, black shorts, a black cap, and black slippers.
Inaaya is the daughter of actors Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan. She was born on September 29, 2017.
The video has the song “Hold my hand”, by Michael Jackson with Akon playing in the background.
Soha’s sister, Saba, wrote in the comments section, “Inni my Jaan. Keep holding his hand kk. Daddy is mean to a girl.
Actress Shweta Tripathi commented with a heart emoji.
Taapsee Pannu Becomes Producer With Self-Starring “Blurr”
Bombay– Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu will be seen in the upcoming film “Blurr”, which will be funded by her new production company Outsider Films.
The film will be directed by director Ajay Bahl, best known for its 2019 release, “Section 375”.
“Blurr” is jointly written by Pawan Sony and Ajay Bahl.
Taapsee said, “‘Blurr’ is the kind of script I’ve been waiting for. I’m excited to finally become a producer with this film and with the support of the co-producers and the crew I’m sure it will be a rewarding journey.
She added, “Collaborating with Ajay is as exciting as it gets from what I’ve seen of his work. He is the best at bringing the compelling story of Blurr to the screen.
Bahl said that “Blurr” is an intriguing and thought-provoking story. “With the massive scale he promises and the narrative he brings, I think ‘Blurr’ will not only be a powerful performer, but he’ll stick with the audience as well. The reason is that it’s not only a gripping psychological thriller, but it also has an intriguing social context, ”he added.
Zee Studios in association with Outsiders Films and Echelon Productions unveil the first look of the film on Thursday.
“It’s exciting to see Taapsee and Ajay, two of the most creative people coming together to create magic with ‘Blurr’. The script is unique and very engaging, and we all look forward to the trip ahead, ”said Shariq Patel, Commercial Director of Zee Studios.
“With Ajay Bahl at the helm and Taapsee at the head of the star cast, we had the chance to bring together the best talent in the industry to make this film,” added Vishal Rana of Echelon Productions.
Ayushmann Khurrana starts filming “Doctor G”
Bombay– Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has started shooting his next movie “Doctor G”. He says this is the third film he will shoot amid the pandemic.
Ayushmann posted a monochrome photo on Instagram, wearing a white T-shirt that read: “Always late but worth the wait.” He completed his look with round reading glasses and a black face mask with “Doctor G” written on it.
For the caption, Ayushmann wrote: “Day 1 #DoctorG: this is the third film I will be shooting during the pandemic. But the summers will be harsh. One of the best scripts I have ever read.
Ayushmann’s “Doctor G” co-star Rakul Preet Singh commented on the photo. She wrote: “Yeah yeah yeah !! This is my third too, let’s kill him and I can’t wait to join you all.
The film is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, sister of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.
Anubhuti has already directed “Afsos” for OTT and the short film “Moi Marjaani”. “Doctor G” is an on-campus comedy drama starring Ayushmann as a doctor.
Raima Sen: The industry is on the survival of the fittest
New Delhi- Actress Raima Sen says she realized during her years in Bollywood that one is as good as her last outing. The actress adds that the film industry is about the survival of the fittest.
“You are as good as your last outing in this industry. So you will always be noticed for your latest job, but I guess it’s good and it is like that. You just have to deal with it in a positive way because there are a lot of ups and downs, ”Raima told IANS.
She says it’s natural for success and failure to coexist in an industry where the stakes for survival are always high.
“There will always be failure where there is success, and the industry is all about the survival of the fittest. So obviously the show that works well will get you recognized and the show that doesn’t work well will not get you recognized, ”Raima added.
The actress’ latest release, “The Last Hour” web series, has been well received and she feels such judgments are happening across the board.
“It’s an integral part of the industry. I wouldn’t say it’s brutal. I think this is happening in all other areas as well, ”she added.
“I’ve done a lot of Hindi movies that haven’t come out or are stopped halfway, but now with the help of the OTT platforms they’ll be released. A lot of my shorts have come out much later. and now you will see me more, ”she promised her fans.
Raima will then be seen on the next OTT show “Mai”. Of the show, she said, “I’m doing another great show for Netflix called ‘May’. So you can see me a lot more. (IANS)
Sources
2/ https://indianewengland.com/2021/07/bollywood-roundup-kunal-kemmu-taapsee-pannu-ayushmann-khurrana-and-more/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]