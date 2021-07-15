Bollywood Roundup: Kunal Kemmu, Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana, and more …

Kunal Kemmu posts video with daughter at Marine Drive

Bombay– Actor Kunal Kemmu released a new music video with his daughter on Thursday.

In the video uploaded to the actor’s Instagram page, Kunal is seen walking with his daughter Inaaya Naumi on Marine Drive in Mumbai.

The little girl holds her father’s hand and walks along the parapet separating the beach from Marine Drive. She is dressed in a gray t-shirt and a pink dangri skirt, with matching pink sunglasses, pink slippers and a face mask. While Kunal is casually dressed in a gray t-shirt, black shorts, a black cap, and black slippers.

Inaaya is the daughter of actors Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan. She was born on September 29, 2017.

The video has the song “Hold my hand”, by Michael Jackson with Akon playing in the background.

Soha’s sister, Saba, wrote in the comments section, “Inni my Jaan. Keep holding his hand kk. Daddy is mean to a girl.

Actress Shweta Tripathi commented with a heart emoji.

Taapsee Pannu Becomes Producer With Self-Starring “Blurr”

Bombay– Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu will be seen in the upcoming film “Blurr”, which will be funded by her new production company Outsider Films.

The film will be directed by director Ajay Bahl, best known for its 2019 release, “Section 375”.

“Blurr” is jointly written by Pawan Sony and Ajay Bahl.

Taapsee said, “‘Blurr’ is the kind of script I’ve been waiting for. I’m excited to finally become a producer with this film and with the support of the co-producers and the crew I’m sure it will be a rewarding journey.

She added, “Collaborating with Ajay is as exciting as it gets from what I’ve seen of his work. He is the best at bringing the compelling story of Blurr to the screen.

Bahl said that “Blurr” is an intriguing and thought-provoking story. “With the massive scale he promises and the narrative he brings, I think ‘Blurr’ will not only be a powerful performer, but he’ll stick with the audience as well. The reason is that it’s not only a gripping psychological thriller, but it also has an intriguing social context, ”he added.

Zee Studios in association with Outsiders Films and Echelon Productions unveil the first look of the film on Thursday.

“It’s exciting to see Taapsee and Ajay, two of the most creative people coming together to create magic with ‘Blurr’. The script is unique and very engaging, and we all look forward to the trip ahead, ”said Shariq Patel, Commercial Director of Zee Studios.

“With Ajay Bahl at the helm and Taapsee at the head of the star cast, we had the chance to bring together the best talent in the industry to make this film,” added Vishal Rana of Echelon Productions.

Ayushmann Khurrana starts filming “Doctor G”

Bombay– Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has started shooting his next movie “Doctor G”. He says this is the third film he will shoot amid the pandemic.

Ayushmann posted a monochrome photo on Instagram, wearing a white T-shirt that read: “Always late but worth the wait.” He completed his look with round reading glasses and a black face mask with “Doctor G” written on it.

For the caption, Ayushmann wrote: “Day 1 #DoctorG: this is the third film I will be shooting during the pandemic. But the summers will be harsh. One of the best scripts I have ever read.

Ayushmann’s “Doctor G” co-star Rakul Preet Singh commented on the photo. She wrote: “Yeah yeah yeah !! This is my third too, let’s kill him and I can’t wait to join you all.

The film is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, sister of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

Anubhuti has already directed “Afsos” for OTT and the short film “Moi Marjaani”. “Doctor G” is an on-campus comedy drama starring Ayushmann as a doctor.

Raima Sen: The industry is on the survival of the fittest

New Delhi- Actress Raima Sen says she realized during her years in Bollywood that one is as good as her last outing. The actress adds that the film industry is about the survival of the fittest.

“You are as good as your last outing in this industry. So you will always be noticed for your latest job, but I guess it’s good and it is like that. You just have to deal with it in a positive way because there are a lot of ups and downs, ”Raima told IANS.

She says it’s natural for success and failure to coexist in an industry where the stakes for survival are always high.

“There will always be failure where there is success, and the industry is all about the survival of the fittest. So obviously the show that works well will get you recognized and the show that doesn’t work well will not get you recognized, ”Raima added.

The actress’ latest release, “The Last Hour” web series, has been well received and she feels such judgments are happening across the board.

“It’s an integral part of the industry. I wouldn’t say it’s brutal. I think this is happening in all other areas as well, ”she added.

“I’ve done a lot of Hindi movies that haven’t come out or are stopped halfway, but now with the help of the OTT platforms they’ll be released. A lot of my shorts have come out much later. and now you will see me more, ”she promised her fans.

Raima will then be seen on the next OTT show “Mai”. Of the show, she said, “I’m doing another great show for Netflix called ‘May’. So you can see me a lot more. (IANS)