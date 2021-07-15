Questlove recounts how he first saw the footage from “Summer of Soul”, but he had no idea what he was looking at.

Ahmir’s first film “Questlove” Thompson, “Summer Of Soul (… Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” is now available to the general public, and the over two-hour documentary is no longer available. nothing less than fantastic.

The film tells the story of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival and the musical, historical and societal impact of the event through archival footage and interviews with artists and participants.

About 300,000 people attended the event, which ran from late June to August 1969. But its place in history was obscured by a lack of exposure over the following decades.

One of the event’s producers, Hal Tulchin, filmed over 40 hours of footage from the summer series. Most never saw the light of day due to a lack of interest in the festival and remained in boxes inside Tulchin’s basement for 50 years until The Roots drummer be hired to make the documentary.

When he sat down to watch the footage, Questlove described it as “lightning in a bottle”. But during an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Wednesday, the musician shared that his first experience with the Harlem Cultural Festival was while touring with The Roots in Japan in 1997, although he did not have no idea what happened.

“My translator looked at my afro and thought, she kind of put two and two together like, ‘You remind me of Don Cornelius from Soul Train,'” Questlove told Meyers. “She took me to a place called the Soul Train Cafe, which feels like a Friday with better fonts. There were monitors all over the restaurant and I just saw a two or three minute clip of Sly and the Family Pierre from one of the distant cameras. And so at the time, I didn’t know I was watching the Harlem Cultural Festival. I thought it was the Montreux Jazz Festival or something like that in Europe.

Questlove admitted in an interview with Variety earlier this year that he was unfamiliar with the event when the producers introduced him to the film. The Philly native told Meyers that several music experts he consulted had no knowledge of the event, which only increased his skepticism about the reality of the festival.

Before the music documentary hit the mainstream this summer, “Summer of Soul” officially debuted earlier this year at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award in the non-fiction category.

“It was my pivot in the kind of pandemic that just kept me sane, you know, while we waited for what was going on,” Questlove told Meyers. “I had no idea my passion project would resonate even in a world like this, so I’m very excited.”

The Harlem Cultural Festival has been graced with over 30 performances from music legends including Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly and the Family Stone, BB King, Gladys Knight and The Pips and more. It took place during the same “Summer of Love” as the most well-known three-day event in upstate New York.

Initially, Questlove wanted to call the film “Black Woodstock”, a nod to the fact that the festival predated and later straddled the world-famous Woodstock Festival in New York in 1969.

But the title was eventually changed because the musician thought it would be a disservice to compare the two, although the documentary highlights the forgotten relevance of the Harlem event.

“Summer of Soul” is now available on Hulu and in select theaters.