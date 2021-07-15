Robert Downey Jr. to star in The Sympathizer | Entertainment





Robert Downey Jr. is expected to star in the adaptation of The Sympathizer. The 56-year-old actor will play a supporting role in HBO and A24’s new series, based on the 2015 novel by Vietnamese-American professor Viet Thanh Nguyen, which won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction. The Wrap reports that a worldwide casting search is underway for the Vietnamese lead role. Downey Jr. will play several supporting roles, including those of a congressman, a CIA agent, and a Hollywood director. In addition to acting on the series, Downey Jr. will also take on the role of executive producer. Park Chan-wook will be the director, executive producer and co-showrunner with Don McKellar. The novel ‘The Sympathizer’ follows a half-French, half-Vietnamese man who serves as a spy for Communist forces in the final days of the Vietnam War. The novel is written as a confession by the narrator to a mysterious commander, who holds him prisoner. A sequel, titled “The Committed”, was released on March 2, 2021. “The Sympathizer is one of Downey Jr’s first big projects since completing his role as Iron Man / Tony Stark in Marvel’s“ Iron Man ”and“ Avengers ”film franchises. Meanwhile, Downey Jr. recently revealed that he has “some important and fun things to come.” He added, “And the way I’m going to do it is I’m not going to lie down and sit in my trailer between setups anymore. I’m going to be on Zooms and making connections and having dinners after the work and call abroad when I drive set at six in the morning. “Zero point has been hit, the faders have all come down to the control board and we can create our own reality a little bit further forward. I’m still going to make movies. I have a ton of fun things to announce and tell. try to do something big, fun and good, it’s kind of a legacy for all of us. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailylocal.com/arts_and_entertainment/entertainment/robert-downey-jr-to-star-in-the-sympathizer/article_b66b585d-2dd8-5349-ad44-d89bc8b212d5.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos