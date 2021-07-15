Philadelphia policeman and actor Salvatore Darigo Sr. dies at age 80

Salvatore A. Darigo Sr., a Philadelphia police officer who had a second acting career, died Sunday July 11 at Nazareth VITAS Hospice from a stroke. He was 80 years old.

Mr. Darigo was born and raised in South Philadelphia, son of Thomas and Elizabeth Darigo. He graduated from Lincoln Preparatory High School and spent his early years working in the family business, Darigos Fish and Seafood Market in the Italian market. He also got his barber license at the behest of his father, who wanted Mr. Darigo to always have a skill to fall back on.

Mr. Darigo served in the United States Air Force, then after returning to Philadelphia, he entered the Police Academy, working as a cop and in the highway patrol.

Even after his retirement from the police force in the mid-1980s, Mr. Darigo remained busy. He inherited the glazing and residential glass business from his uncle, calling himself The Glassman. He never officially worked as a barber, but he always cut hair for family or friends who needed a cut, and kept the scissors sharp of all his barber friends.

Mr. Darigo had always been passionate about art, an admirer of cinema, acting and writing. He wrote short stories and plays. When a close friend invited him to be featured on a set, Mr. Darigo got hooked. He has worked as a supporting actor in films such as 12 monkeys, Oceans 12, Transformers, Irish, Creed, The sixth sense, and Invincible, and in TV shows like The Sopranos and Law and Order: SVU, as well as commercials and plays, his family said.

He was an active member of the Philadelphia Chapter of SAG-AFTRA, and his expertise as an Italian born and raised in South Philadelphia served him well. When Mr. Darigo played Mick, a local guy who frequented a bar in the movie Invincible, the other actors crowded around him, asking him for advice on perfecting their accents.

A thrill of Mr. Darigos’ life came on the set of Irish, when Mr. Darigo was seated with another actor between takes. Martin Scorsese approached Mr. Darigo, who was playing the barber. The legendary director smirked at the gregarious Mr. Darigo as Mr. Darigo claimed he would then give Scorsese a haircut. Hey buddy you’re next !, Mr. Darigo joked.

It was the classic Mr. Darigo, his daughter Rosemary Darigo said.

My father wasn’t the type to bow to your post, said Rosemary Darigo. Everyone said, it’s Martin Scorsese, don’t look! My father said: He’s just an Italian like me.

It was an inexhaustible source of wonder for Mr. Darigo that he spent much of his retirement years working as an actor, not looking for a big break but working for fun.

He’s taken so much of a blow, said Rosemary Darigo.

Mr. Darigo, a longtime resident of Rhawnhurst, cherished his family, including his 55-year-old wife, Deanna Minick Darigo; his son, Sal Jr.; and her daughter.

He loved dogs, especially Trixie and Patches pets, and was a member of the Liberty Bell Coin Club. Mr. Darigo was also an avid outdoorsman who hunted, fished and spent time with his family at the Conewaugo Rod and Gun Club in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania.

Besides his wife, son and daughter, Mr. Darigo is survived by two brothers and a large extended family.

A visitation will be held on Friday July 16 at 11:00 am at the John F. Givnish Funeral Home, 10975 Academy Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19154. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm. Interment will be private.

Memorial donations can be made to VITAS Hospice at Nazareth Hospital, 2601 Holme Ave., 2nd Floor, Philadelphia, Pa. 19152.