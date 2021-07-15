Hollywood events require negative COVID testing of vaccinated guests





As coronavirus cases increase in Los Angeles due to the Delta variant, events in Hollywood demand that even fully vaccinated participants show negative COVID tests. An invitation to Thursday’s “Ted Lasso” Season 2 premiere read: “Due to Los Angeles’ recent COVID rate hike, all guests and staff attending the” Ted Lasso Season 2 premiere “will have to prove vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test in order to enjoy the evening. Other Thursday events, including the taping and press conference of “The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All” and the red carpet premiere of “Turner & Hooch,” also require fully vaccinated guests to present the proof of a negative test. The “Bachelorette” recording requires masks and social distancing before and after the press interview portion, and requires participants to register for PASSCARD, Warner Brothers’ daily health screening assessment. Last week’s first event for “The White Lotus” also demanded negative tests for those vaccinated and asked reporters to wear masks when not speaking directly with the talent. Over the past 30 days, COVID cases reported daily in Los Angeles have quintupled. Yet LA County Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer has confirmed that “over 99% of the COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths we see are in unvaccinated people.” Christina Ghaly, from LA County, also pointed out that there had been no hospitalization of fully vaccinated people. This recent development comes as some events in Los Angeles are postponed or canceled due to the increase in the number of cases. On Wednesday, the Foo Fighters canceled their highly anticipated return to the Forum due to a positive test from someone from their camp. “Despite all efforts to follow CDC’s COVID protocols and local laws, there has been a confirmed case of COVID-19 within the Foo Fighters organization,” the group explained on Twitter. “Out of prudence and concern for the safety of the group, the team and especially the fans, Saturday’s show at the Los Angeles Forum has been postponed to a later date. The new date will be announced shortly. Tickets for the July 17th date will be honored for the new date. The Cannes Film Festival, which continues on Saturday in France, also demanded that vaccinated Americans undergo frequent COVID testing because US vaccination cards were not considered sufficient proof to comply with European standards. (Pictured: Fred Hechinger and Murray Bartlett at the Los Angeles premiere of “The White Lotus”)

