



They might not have had the best Emmy nominations in the morning, but several critical darlings found a lot of love for makeup Thursday afternoon with the annual Television Critics Association Awards nominations announcement. Peacocks, in particular, had a big showing Girls5eva, which the Emmys completely ignored outside of a written nomination, and despite a strong Emmy campaign from the network. Unlike the Television Academy, the TCA recognized him with Best Comedy and Best Comedy Performance (René Elise Goldsberry) applications. And while Mythic Quests Emmy names were limited to categories below the line, they also appeared in both of these TCA fields, with the latter marking an important moment for the breakout star. Charlotte Nicdao. Of course, many TV Academy comedy favorites repeated with TCA, including The stewardess and his star Kaley cuoco, Hacks and his star Smart jeans, and Ted lasso and its stars Jason Sudeikis and Hannah waddingham. (The TCAs don’t separate primary and secondary performances, and they include a genderless performance category by genre, with eight nominees in each, under the name of Individual Achievement.) In the drama, the story was similar: shows about their release, including Pose and cancellation Lovecraft Country continued the good news, alongside the big award winners The crown and The Mandalorian. There was also room for some Emmy-snubbed under-the-radar gamers: Apple TV +For all mankind and Starz Valley-P in the best drama, The good Lord birds Ethan hawke and The Underground Railroads Mbedu help in performance. (The TCA has a separate limited series programming category, but dramatic limited performances are lumped together with comedy or drama.) The five Emmy-nominated limited series were also featured here, along with The Good Lord Bird, It’s a sin, and Bo burnhams Inside (classified as special) join the fun. (Best Actress duel at the Emmys Kate winslet and Anya Taylor-Joy should also play here; making room for TVs in the more competitive arena, the Drama Performance category consists mostly of limited series stars.) Notably, Small Ax was nowhere to be found. The Amazonian anthology difficult to categorize from Steve mcqueen was seen as a big deal at the Emmy earlier this week, especially for the star John Boyega, but his absence here is probably explained by the fact that he had already found love with large groups of movie critics as part of the Oscar season last year. Beyond scripted programming, the variety category skillfully reflected the exciting evolution of genres, which Emmy voters mostly ignored; Amber Ruffin’s show, Desus & Mero, and They are were among those who made the cut here on the pillars of the Emmy as Jimmy Kimmel Live! emmy favorite Ted lasso led all programs with five TCA nominations, having also been cited for Best New Program and Program of the Year, the latter recognizing high quality programs of the greatest cultural significance. (Big success Bridgerton and The Queen’s Gambit ranked there alongside critics’ favorites like The Underground Railroad and I can destroy you.) Oh, and Netflix can celebrate a bit: after losing the number of Emmy nominations by just a this week he has now won the TCA account by, yes, just one nomination. Small losses, small victories. View the full list of nominees here. More great stories from Vanity Show Behind the scenes of Easttown mareFlirtatious and sad bar scene

