Location, location, location: British landscapes invite Bollywood – news

London is the most popular spot in the UK for Bollywood – think Cocktail, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, De De Pyar De, Patiala House, Dhan Dhana Dan Goal, Bhagam Bhag and so on. The next favorite has to be the woodlands of Yorkshire, which has a large population of Indian and Pakistani descent, where local authorities have courted and welcomed Indian filmmakers to come and shoot. Glamor of the entire film fraternity descended on the county for the IIFA Awards in 2007, when over that weekend alone the region’s economy gained nearly £ 10million. Yorkshire also won because higher costs in London have caused some filmmakers to look elsewhere in recent years. Aware that Bollywood is a big company, several regional authorities have set up dedicated units focused on supporting (and also certain funds) for foreign filmmakers. They interact closely with officials based in Mumbai, Chennai and elsewhere to help bring projects to their regions. Foreign filmmakers spend over £ 1 billion a year in Britain; most of them are Hollywood projects, but there is a growing trend to shoot Indian films across the country. British places have long featured in Hollywood movies, but the list of Indian films (not just Hindi ones) basing their stories in places across the UK has grown rapidly. Screen Yorkshire, a local body which supports film projects at different levels, opened a dedicated office in 2018 to facilitate UK and international productions seeking to film in the region. Its services are publicly funded and free, staffed with experienced industry professionals, helping productions find locations, hire a local crew, obtain filming permissions from local authorities, purchase facilities, etc. . The team has supported a number of recent production requests for Indian films slated for production in Yorkshire later this year. There are no specific incentives for Indian productions seeking to film in Yorkshire, but Screen Yorkshire has an investment fund – the Yorkshire Content Fund – which is open to applications from international films that are considering to settle in the region. Recent films shot in Yorkshire include: Pagalpanti (2019), The Accidental Premier Minister (2018), Gold (2018), Ek Hasina Thi, Ek Diwana Tha (2016); Welcome 2 Karachi (2015)… Such is the point of attracting Indian filmmakers that in 2017, when Akshay Kumar was filming in Doncaster, Rotherham and Bradford for Gold, the BBC reported it with the headline: “Bollywood comes to Yorkshire – and helps the UK film industry strike gold ‘. Bradford, with a large population of mostly Pakistani, but also Indian origin, is Unesco’s premier cinema city, where Indian films unify communities across languages ​​and borders. A document from local authorities notes India’s linguistic and religious diversity and states: “Bollywood is a common thread amid the diversity of this vast nation with films helping to bridge the language divide. They play a similar role here in the UK. Pakistanis speak Punjabi and enjoy the same films that speak Hindi and Urdu… Bollywood films are produced in a mixture of Hindi and Urdu languages, and increasingly in a mixture of Hindi and English, known under the name of Hinglish. In fact, the growing use of the coat rack in Indian films (including in titles such as Jab We Met and Love Aaj Kal) and daily interactions prompted Portsmouth College to launch a Hinglish course in 2018, sparking a lot of attention. ‘interest. Legendary director Yash Chopra is credited with sparking growing Indian interest in the use of British locations after his Lamhe (1991) featured several locations including London and the Lake District. His son Aditya Chopra and later Karan Johar continued the trend, with their blockbusters Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001). As Britain’s love affair with Bollywood continues to grow, several ‘Bollywood dance’ schools have sprung up across the country, while Anupam Kher has opened a theater school and Amitabh Bachchan has carried the torch during the London Olympics in 2012.



