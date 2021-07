Young actor Cedric Joe stars as LeBron James’ son in “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

Get ready to jam: the Looney Tunes the gang is back in action! This time they go on an adventure with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James in Space Jam: a new legacy. Directed by Malcolm D. Lee and co-produced by King James himself, this reimagining of the 1996 film has finally arrived. Fans young and old, myself included, are ready to experience the “serververse” and hit the court with the Tunes and Goons. The action-packed film mixes sports, surprise cameos, and technology that is sure to keep your eyes on the screen. From NBA and WNBA stars like Klay Thompson and Nneka Ogwumike to TNT Ernie Johnson, familiar faces abound. One face fans might not immediately recognize, however, is 16-year-old Cedric Joe, who plays Dom James (son of LeBrons) and is excited about his film debut. The young star vividly remembers the night he got the role. I found out that I had received the call for Space jam late night after opening night for the play I performed at Geffen Playhouse, Joe said. I remember the feeling of having a big weight on my shoulders and being so happy! Making his film debut in a Space jam movie? I couldn’t name a cooler way to kick off your film career. While Joe and his character share basketball skills, he had to learn about video game development for the role. To prepare, Joe visited game warehouses and learned about the creative processes. It is a regular practice in the world of theater which allows actors to understand their missions. Me and [Dom] didn’t have much in common as a video game developer, Joe said. It was something I had to mentally prepare for, Spending time on set with LeBron James means learning a few hoop tips and tricks. Outside the camera, the actors often filmed and played the HORSE With the chemistry he developed with his costar, Joe feels ready to see a few NBA minutes with the Lakers: You know, they can give me a little 10-day contract. To the owner: maybe we can sort this out. “ From the opportunity to star in an iconic sequel to working with pros like Don Cheadle, Joe describes it all as a blessing. However, this did not happen without years of hard work. For those who want to get into comedy, he has a few tips. In business, you’re going to have a lot more no’s than yes’s. Just think of the big picture and stay humble, Joe said. Discover Cédric Joe in Space Jam: a new legacy, in theaters July 16. Do not miss ! Photo credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

