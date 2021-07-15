George Floyd mural vandalized outside Laugh Factory in Hollywood





Dog walker Samantha Ahrem walks past a recently disfigured Laugh Factory mural. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) A mural depicting George Floyd outside Laugh Factory in Hollywood was vandalized this week, officials at Sunset Boulevard said. The work, a large image of Floyd’s face alongside the names of other police murder victims, was vandalized on Sunday evening or Monday morning, Laugh Factory communications director Greg Waskul said. Floyd, a black inmate suspected of spending a fake $ 20 bill at a Minneapolis store, was murdered by the then police officer Derek Chauvin in May 2020 when the white officer rested his knee against Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes. A spectator’s video of Floyd’s arrest sparked protests around the world. Large parts of the Laugh Factory mural, which also included the words We the People, were disfigured with white paint, which Waskul said appeared to have been thrown and then smeared. Los Angeles Police have confirmed the vandalism. He’s not a kid with a spray can. It is an act of hate, Waskul said. It’s very, very sad that we’re here in the community. On Thursday morning, the white-smeared image under a comedy club canopy caught the attention of passers-by. Laugh Factory founder and CEO Jamie Masada said he plans to have it fixed. He said the mural has been degraded, albeit in a more minor way, five times since it was installed. MuckRock, the artist who painted the mural, said she would return to the Laugh Factory to try to resuscitate her work on Saturday. She said, via text message, that she “would probably just repaint the mural, depending on how covered it is.” “Right now,” she added, “with it sitting there like that, it’s terrible, for anyone who has to see it.” She invited anyone interested in how she would fix it to join her on Saturday. On social networks, several people have expressed their indignation at the degradation. All I feel is rage and sadness, one user tagged as @BelleEspritNoir on Twitter mentionned to drive past the erased paint. Nothing but pure hatred exists in someone who would disfigure a mural honoring the life of this man. “ This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

