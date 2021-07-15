Review: Schmigadoon! Has a song in her heart, and everywhere else

Welcome to Schmigadoon, where men are men and cows are cows, a magical musical land where Melissa and Josh (Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key) find themselves stranded on a journey meant to rehabilitate their romance. At first they think it’s like Colonial Williamsburg, or a warped Disney experience, but they quickly embrace their new reality: they’re trapped in this healthy, ancient parallel universe until they learn the lessons of the real one. love it is supposed to convey.

Melissa is in it. She loves musicals and is delighted to find that when she joins in on one of the townspeople’s acts, she instinctively knows what to sing. Josh is not in it. He doesn’t like musicals and he refuses to sing. She wants to be in love, get married and win every argument. He wants her to accept that love is imperfect and that marriage is rubbish, and he also wants to win every argument.

I won’t say that there are only two types of people when it comes to musicals, but for our purposes: the Joshes of the world are unlikely to ever warm to Schmigadoon! To my colleagues Melissas: Dust off your character shoes. Our time is now.

Schmigadoon !, which debuts on Apple TV + on Friday, was created by Ken Daurio and Cinco Paul, the team behind the Despicable Me franchise; Paul also wrote all the songs. The most obvious references of the shows are Brigadoon, Carousel and Oklahoma! But there’s also plenty of Annie Get Your Gun, as well as Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, The Music Man, The Sound of Music, South Pacific, and The King and I. Individual numbers refer to dozens of other comedies. musical. Some are direct parodies of specific songs. Melissa explains human reproduction in medical detail in a parody of Do Re Mi and others send the genre in general.