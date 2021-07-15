Entertainment
Review: Schmigadoon! Has a song in her heart, and everywhere else
Welcome to Schmigadoon, where men are men and cows are cows, a magical musical land where Melissa and Josh (Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key) find themselves stranded on a journey meant to rehabilitate their romance. At first they think it’s like Colonial Williamsburg, or a warped Disney experience, but they quickly embrace their new reality: they’re trapped in this healthy, ancient parallel universe until they learn the lessons of the real one. love it is supposed to convey.
Melissa is in it. She loves musicals and is delighted to find that when she joins in on one of the townspeople’s acts, she instinctively knows what to sing. Josh is not in it. He doesn’t like musicals and he refuses to sing. She wants to be in love, get married and win every argument. He wants her to accept that love is imperfect and that marriage is rubbish, and he also wants to win every argument.
I won’t say that there are only two types of people when it comes to musicals, but for our purposes: the Joshes of the world are unlikely to ever warm to Schmigadoon! To my colleagues Melissas: Dust off your character shoes. Our time is now.
Schmigadoon !, which debuts on Apple TV + on Friday, was created by Ken Daurio and Cinco Paul, the team behind the Despicable Me franchise; Paul also wrote all the songs. The most obvious references of the shows are Brigadoon, Carousel and Oklahoma! But there’s also plenty of Annie Get Your Gun, as well as Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, The Music Man, The Sound of Music, South Pacific, and The King and I. Individual numbers refer to dozens of other comedies. musical. Some are direct parodies of specific songs. Melissa explains human reproduction in medical detail in a parody of Do Re Mi and others send the genre in general.
The people of Schmigadoon are also parodies of the walk. Kristin Chenoweth is the town grumpy and the main villain, a black lipstick nightmare who turns to her fellow tut-tutters and asks, Ladies, can I have a cackle? Alan Cumming is her husband and the closed mayor. Jaime Camil is the sensual and critical doctor, Aaron Tveit is the bad boy in the Carousel cable knit and Ariana DeBose is the enchanting school kid. Tveit and DeBose are particularly electric, and when they are singing or even better, singing and dancing, it is impossible not to support them. Everyone, go ahead and win the hearts of our miserable standards.
Schmigadoon! has his moments of honest good fun, but he’s more inclined to have fun ironically and satirically, it’s his own joke and regularly pokes fun at his own silliness. (There’s even a song called Corn Puddin, which like every other song on the show is pretty darn good.) The vibe works, especially the hits against the rigid sexism of classic musicals. The shows credited writers Bowen Yang, Julie Klausner, Allison Silverman, and Kate Gersten are best known for their work in comedy skits and sitcoms, so unsurprisingly the punchlines are clever and often sour. But sometimes we have the impression of Schmigadoon! had only one real joke: Musicals, especially those from the 40s and 50s, are similar to each other and out of date.
We love these musicals not in spite of these qualities but because of them, and Schmigadoon! embodies why fantasy can be so appealing. The more the series focuses on Melissa and Josh’s conflicts, especially Josh’s sour avoidance, the more wacky elation and aimless laughter one yearns for. Sure, the city is stilted and stuffy, but wouldn’t you rather dance your troubles off than return to that pile of tedious self-help books on how to save a lukewarm relationship?
Turnip can be a vice, but so can stubbornness. Is falling in love with a trumpet really dumber than any other way to fall in love? Isn’t it good to sing what you can’t say, especially when you don’t seem to be saying much?
No one likes a dream ballet, says Melissa towards the end of the season, a line that thrilled me because I was indeed gently dreading what seemed like the start of such a moment. Dream ballets are not my favorite anyway, but Schmigadoon! would have collapsed under the weight of one because despite all its abundant joys and glories, it is not built like a two-act musical. Its built like a six episode television show. So he cannot generate momentum in the same way, cannot inhale and exhale, cannot orient himself towards an 11 hour number. Hooray for an overture, but if you binge on the show, you hear that overture six times, by then it’s just a theme song. (Apple TV + releases the first two episodes together, and the next four episodes each week thereafter.)
It adds up to a slight but lingering feeling of not quite right, echoing Melissas and Josh’s feelings of being in the wrong story. It’s a show that its own protagonist complains about, it’s like The Walking Dead is Glee too. (I think it sounds more like Smash or Gallivant, because his songs are all original, but I doubt Josh knows what Smash or Gallivant is.)
Sometimes Schmigadoon! may sound like a parody of The Simpsons that has gone past its segment, or a classic movie slaughtered in order to insert commercials. Fortunately, it’s also too much fun for all of it to count.
