Entertainment
‘Naomi Osaka’ docuseries take an intimate look at tennis star | Culture & Leisure
LOS ANGELES (AP) Those looking for definitive answers about Naomi Osaka and how she faces the demands of her career and fame shouldn’t expect to find them in a new Netflix docusery about the four-time champion of the Grand Slam.
It is the tennis star’s unresolved questions that are at the heart of “Naomi Osaka,” director-producer Garrett Bradley said of the series which was recorded over a two-year span from the US. Open 2019. Production ended in early 2021 before Osaka’s withdrawal from Roland Garros.
The three-part series that begins Friday is a contemplative and intimate look at a young athlete finding her way. The film of big tournaments, wins and losses, is interwoven with scenes from Osaka time with his family and boyfriend, rapper Cordae; its training and business requirements; Osaka’s thoughts on his career, his multiracial identity and the death of mentor Kobe Bryant, and his decision to protest the police killings of black men and women.
“It was really important for me not to come into the project with an agenda or even really with an opinion,” said Bradley, Oscar nominee 2021 for the documentary “Time”. “I really tried to open up to her world and where she was, and tried to understand the kind of essence of who she was.”
As filming progressed, she said, it became clear that the basis of the series would be the puzzles that Osaka but also society as a whole would face.
These inquiries are “related to value systems and self-definition, and how one can create a more holistic understanding of themselves in any given environment they find themselves in,” said Bradley, whose fellow producers include LeBron James.
Osaka, 23, who was not available for an interview, withdrew from Roland Garros last May, citing “huge waves of anxiety” before speaking to the media and revealing she suffered long bouts of depression.
She also skipped the just-ended Wimbledon, with her agent saying she wanted some personal time, but that she should compete in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics for her native Japan. Osaka was only a few years old when her Japanese sister and mother and Haitian father moved to the United States.
In an essay for Time magazine published on July 8, Osaka wrote, “Believe it or not, I’m naturally introverted and don’t woo the spotlight. I always try to force myself to stand up for what I think is right, but often I do. comes at the cost of great anxiety. “
“I hope people can understand and understand that it’s good not to be well, and it’s good to talk about it. There are people who can help, and there is usually light in the room. end of any tunnel, ”she said, thanking Michelle Obama, Michael Phelps and other public figures for their support.
Netflix’s docuseries include footage of Osaka and her sister, Mari, on the court when they were young, with the tennis star recalling spending at least eight hours a day training, adding: “I was just tired”.
Mari Osaka, 25, also played professional tennis, but said in a social media post in March that she was retiring from the sport because it was “a trip that I ultimately didn’t enjoy.”
The docuseries paint a portrait of Naomi Osaka, thoughtful and determined to succeed, but struggling to meet the demands of her sport and her future. In a moment of soul-searching, she said, “So what am I, if not a good tennis player?
Filmmaker Bradley cautions that the series should not be seen as final, but rather as a snapshot of a brief period of a life that continues to “evolve and grow.”
“This moment that we captured was her in the process of a learning curve, which I think she articulates directly very nicely, (that) there are elements of glory that are hard to prepare for,” Bradley said. “The sustenance she finds is in accepting where she is right now right now, and certainly in her family and loved ones, but also in finding her own voice. And that includes choosing when to use it and when not to. make. “
When asked how she views Osaka’s emotional well-being, Bradley said she considered her “an incredibly strong and truly brilliant person.”
“She controls her own narrative, and I think that’s a beautiful thing,” she said.
Sources
2/ https://www.starkvilledailynews.com/entertainment/naomi-osaka-docuseries-takes-intimate-look-at-tennis-star/article_c75b524e-e5a5-11eb-a8c4-1f296c6cdd52.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]