‘Naomi Osaka’ docuseries take an intimate look at tennis star | Culture & Leisure

LOS ANGELES (AP) Those looking for definitive answers about Naomi Osaka and how she faces the demands of her career and fame shouldn’t expect to find them in a new Netflix docusery about the four-time champion of the Grand Slam.

It is the tennis star’s unresolved questions that are at the heart of “Naomi Osaka,” director-producer Garrett Bradley said of the series which was recorded over a two-year span from the US. Open 2019. Production ended in early 2021 before Osaka’s withdrawal from Roland Garros.

The three-part series that begins Friday is a contemplative and intimate look at a young athlete finding her way. The film of big tournaments, wins and losses, is interwoven with scenes from Osaka time with his family and boyfriend, rapper Cordae; its training and business requirements; Osaka’s thoughts on his career, his multiracial identity and the death of mentor Kobe Bryant, and his decision to protest the police killings of black men and women.

“It was really important for me not to come into the project with an agenda or even really with an opinion,” said Bradley, Oscar nominee 2021 for the documentary “Time”. “I really tried to open up to her world and where she was, and tried to understand the kind of essence of who she was.”

As filming progressed, she said, it became clear that the basis of the series would be the puzzles that Osaka but also society as a whole would face.

These inquiries are “related to value systems and self-definition, and how one can create a more holistic understanding of themselves in any given environment they find themselves in,” said Bradley, whose fellow producers include LeBron James.

Osaka, 23, who was not available for an interview, withdrew from Roland Garros last May, citing “huge waves of anxiety” before speaking to the media and revealing she suffered long bouts of depression.

She also skipped the just-ended Wimbledon, with her agent saying she wanted some personal time, but that she should compete in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics for her native Japan. Osaka was only a few years old when her Japanese sister and mother and Haitian father moved to the United States.

In an essay for Time magazine published on July 8, Osaka wrote, “Believe it or not, I’m naturally introverted and don’t woo the spotlight. I always try to force myself to stand up for what I think is right, but often I do. comes at the cost of great anxiety. “

“I hope people can understand and understand that it’s good not to be well, and it’s good to talk about it. There are people who can help, and there is usually light in the room. end of any tunnel, ”she said, thanking Michelle Obama, Michael Phelps and other public figures for their support.

Netflix’s docuseries include footage of Osaka and her sister, Mari, on the court when they were young, with the tennis star recalling spending at least eight hours a day training, adding: “I was just tired”.

Mari Osaka, 25, also played professional tennis, but said in a social media post in March that she was retiring from the sport because it was “a trip that I ultimately didn’t enjoy.”

The docuseries paint a portrait of Naomi Osaka, thoughtful and determined to succeed, but struggling to meet the demands of her sport and her future. In a moment of soul-searching, she said, “So what am I, if not a good tennis player?

Filmmaker Bradley cautions that the series should not be seen as final, but rather as a snapshot of a brief period of a life that continues to “evolve and grow.”

“This moment that we captured was her in the process of a learning curve, which I think she articulates directly very nicely, (that) there are elements of glory that are hard to prepare for,” Bradley said. “The sustenance she finds is in accepting where she is right now right now, and certainly in her family and loved ones, but also in finding her own voice. And that includes choosing when to use it and when not to. make. “

When asked how she views Osaka’s emotional well-being, Bradley said she considered her “an incredibly strong and truly brilliant person.”

“She controls her own narrative, and I think that’s a beautiful thing,” she said.