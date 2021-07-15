God of War actor to voice Black Panther in Marvel’s Avengers

Actor Christopher Judge, who voiced Kratos in God of War (2018) will be lending his voice to Black Panther in the upcoming Marvel’s Avengers expansion.

The Stargate actor will voice King T’Challa in the Marvel Avengers expansion The Black Panther: The Wakanda War.

At first, Judge was not interested in voicing the role as he “didn’t believe anyone should ever remake T’Challa” after the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.

“The talks continued and basically I ended up doing it because my mom and kids said if I didn’t they would disown me,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

“To be completely honest, I was afraid to be compared to what Chadwick had done so wonderfully. The only way for me to really understand this was to not even attempt a voice match, to let my performance fend for itself. I put it all in there and hope people like it.

According to the EW article, we can expect the DLC to take place around five years after the events of A-Day which will have “ripple effects” in Wakanda, and it will see Black Panther defend the country against Klaw who seeks to steal Vibranium .

The content will add a new single-player campaign that will run for around 25 hours, and you can expect two opponents and a “robust cast of Wakandans”. Locations such as Shuri’s Lab and Wakandan War Room will be included with new missions for the Drop Zone and Threat Sector.

You can expect the content to include the Wakandan jungle biome, new Klaw faction enemies, and more.

Along with this summer’s expansion, you can expect new hero outfits, an increase in power level, and a new outpost.

The expansion arrives on Marvel’s Avengers in August, but a specific release date has yet to be confirmed.