Space Jam: A New Legacy Reviews: Here’s What Critics Think

LeBron James may be the king of the basketball court, but that title isn’t making it to the box office. At least not when it comes to “Space Jam: A New Legacy”.

The attempt by Warner Bros. to regain the nostalgic love for the 1996 “Space Jam” directed by Michael Jordan is a huge ball of air in the eyes of critics. The 2021 film, which debuts in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday, currently holds a “Rotten” score of 37% on Rotten Tomatoes out of 78 reviews.

While its predecessor also fell flat with critics 25 years ago, it holds a “Rotten” score of 44% out of 80 reviews, it has become a beloved sports comedy, especially with larger audiences. young.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” may not inspire the same esteem.

“It fills a two-hour gap in the schedule, which will delight parents, and brandish the brand, which will delight shareholders,” Bilge Ebiri wrote in his film review for Vautour. “That it could’ve been a good movie, too, maybe hasn’t crossed anyone’s mind.”

Directed by James, “A New Legacy” follows a similar formula to the 1996 film, the famous basketball champion is sucked into the world of Looney Tunes and must play a high-stakes game of hoops.

In this iteration, James, playing a fictional version of himself, disagrees with his youngest son Dom (Cedric Joe), who dreams of being a video game developer instead of a basketball star. While visiting Warner Bros. ‘ Much to see a new system called Warner 3000, a new technology that can copy James and insert him into different movies and TV series, Dom is kidnapped by an evil AI by the name of Al-G Rhythm (Don Cheadle).

In order to save his son, James must team up with Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and the rest of the iconic Tune Squad to win a basketball game against the digitized AI-G champions.

The zany, meta humor that made “Space Jam” endearing is lost in this new edition, according to critics. Instead, it’s replaced with “shameless” plugs to Warner Bros. massive intellectual property vault.

“Unless you ask the public to subscribe to HBO Max, ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ is such a disgraceful demonstration of product placement as one might hope to endure,” wrote James Marsh in his review for the South China Morning Post.

Here’s what critics thought of “Space Jam: A New Legacy” ahead of its Friday debut: