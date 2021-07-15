Entertainment
Space Jam: A New Legacy Reviews: Here’s What Critics Think
LeBron James stars in Warner Bros. ‘ “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”
Warner Bros.
LeBron James may be the king of the basketball court, but that title isn’t making it to the box office. At least not when it comes to “Space Jam: A New Legacy”.
The attempt by Warner Bros. to regain the nostalgic love for the 1996 “Space Jam” directed by Michael Jordan is a huge ball of air in the eyes of critics. The 2021 film, which debuts in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday, currently holds a “Rotten” score of 37% on Rotten Tomatoes out of 78 reviews.
While its predecessor also fell flat with critics 25 years ago, it holds a “Rotten” score of 44% out of 80 reviews, it has become a beloved sports comedy, especially with larger audiences. young.
“Space Jam: A New Legacy” may not inspire the same esteem.
“It fills a two-hour gap in the schedule, which will delight parents, and brandish the brand, which will delight shareholders,” Bilge Ebiri wrote in his film review for Vautour. “That it could’ve been a good movie, too, maybe hasn’t crossed anyone’s mind.”
Directed by James, “A New Legacy” follows a similar formula to the 1996 film, the famous basketball champion is sucked into the world of Looney Tunes and must play a high-stakes game of hoops.
In this iteration, James, playing a fictional version of himself, disagrees with his youngest son Dom (Cedric Joe), who dreams of being a video game developer instead of a basketball star. While visiting Warner Bros. ‘ Much to see a new system called Warner 3000, a new technology that can copy James and insert him into different movies and TV series, Dom is kidnapped by an evil AI by the name of Al-G Rhythm (Don Cheadle).
In order to save his son, James must team up with Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and the rest of the iconic Tune Squad to win a basketball game against the digitized AI-G champions.
The zany, meta humor that made “Space Jam” endearing is lost in this new edition, according to critics. Instead, it’s replaced with “shameless” plugs to Warner Bros. massive intellectual property vault.
“Unless you ask the public to subscribe to HBO Max, ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ is such a disgraceful demonstration of product placement as one might hope to endure,” wrote James Marsh in his review for the South China Morning Post.
Here’s what critics thought of “Space Jam: A New Legacy” ahead of its Friday debut:
Mary Sollosi, Entertainment Weekly
“Here’s the thing with basketball: it’s extremely watchable. Here’s the thing with Space Jam: A New Legacy: It’s not,” Mary Sollosi wrote in her review of “Space Jam: A New. Legacy ”for Entertainment Weekly.
“You will be amazed at how little the basketball game looks like a real sport and how difficult it is to sit down,” she added.
Sollosi assumes that this new movie only exists for two reasons: for Warner Bros. adapts its massive collection of IPs and to build James’ legacy.
“The studio conspicuously browses its library of properties throughout the film, most notably in a series of brief clips of James bringing together Tunes that have moved into ‘The Matrix’ and ‘Austin Powers’ and, most distressingly, ‘Casablanca’,” she declared. wrote. “There’s not much to be learned from these scenes, not even the fun of nostalgia; no meaningful reference is made to these films in spirit or content.”
And then there’s James, who is regularly referred to as “king” throughout the film.
“The man’s already impressive stature grows a bit more when he gets to the top of this huge piece of film, now stacked with his many other accomplishments,” Sollosi wrote. “Just like a movie, though, that people can actually watch? Algorithmically speaking, it’s not a slam dunk.”
Wile E. Coyote appears in Warner Bros. “Space Jam: A New Legacy”.
Warner Bros.
Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times
“I’ve never seen anything like it,” writes Richard Roeper in his review for the Chicago Sun-Times. “I also hope I never see anything like this again, and I wish I could not see what I saw.”
Roeper was also critical of Warner Bros. ‘ excessive use of its intellectual property in the film. There is a point at the start of the film where James is shown the Warner 3000, which inserted him into a Harry Potter Quidditch game, where the sports star balks.
“LeBron says it’s a horrible idea, one of the worst ideas he’s ever heard, and he dismisses the pitch, and then the movie goes the exact same path after recognizing it’s a terrible concept,” Roeper wrote.
The film is full of nods to the studio’s archives, including “The Wizard of Oz”, “Mad Max” and “Game of Thrones”.
As Al-G Rhythm (ugh, that name) co-opts Dom by pretending to be his friend and encouraging his dreams, LeBron and Bugs Bunny assemble the Looney Tunes gang, all of whom have been inserted into You Guessed Warner. Bros properties, for example, Daffy Duck is on a Superman adventure in Metropolis, Yosemite Sam is at Rick’s Cafe in ‘Casablanca’, Lola Bunny is about to take the speed and endurance test to become an Amazon at the ‘Wonder Woman’, ”Roeper explains.
“With the exception of a few clever lines and visual gags, it’s more exhausting than fun,” he said.
LeBron James teams up with Bugs Bunny Warner Bros. ‘ “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”
Warner Bros.
AA Dowd, AV Club
For a movie starring the Looney Tunes, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” keeps its lively Tune Squad out of the way for much of the movie.
The movie “hardly takes anything but bad turns, all leading to a shimmering CGI garbage heap of cameos, life lessons and outdated Internet slogans,” AA Dowd wrote in his review for AV Club. “Her first misstep: to keep Bugs, Daffy and the rest of the gang on the bench for as long as it takes the audience to watch three and a half ‘Merrie Melodies’.”
The Tunes are largely secondary and tertiary players, sequestered until one is needed to scream a fun one-liner or fall victim to a well-placed anvil. The Tunes get a makeover towards the end of the film where their traditional 2D animation is swapped for a 3D “plush doll” look.
James, who starred in “Trainwreck” in 2015 as Bill Hader’s best friend, was “as flat and stiff as a backboard,” Dowd said. The basketball champion-turned-actor spends most of the film interacting with animated characters, a difficult feat for even the most seasoned Hollywood stars.
Warner Bros. Tune Squad ‘ “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”
Warner Bros.
Germain Lussier, Gizmodo
“As someone who grew up with ‘Space Jam’, I wanted nothing more than to love ‘A New Legacy’,” Germain Lussier wrote in his review of the film for Gizmodo.
“I distinctly remember ‘I Believe I Can Fly’ and the Air Jordans, and I love watching basketball and sci-fi movies, so on paper the movie is fine for me,” he said. -he declares. “The problem is, the new movie is so dense and manic, with an extremely uneven tone, that the end product looks like white noise.”
Like other critics, Lussier cited the highlight of the rule-less basketball game which he noted as an extremely long streak and the abundance of random IPs from Warner Bros. like damage to the film.
“The team behind ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ has done the impossible,” he said. “They took two of the most vibrant and entertaining things on the entire planet and made them boring. One of them is LeBron James, an iconic and generational basketball champion, and the other is the Looney Tunes , a timeless, hilarious, adaptable and unforgettable set of characters.
“In and of themselves, each one is amazing. Put them together and apparently it’s anything but,” he wrote.
Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC. NBCUniversal owns Rotten Tomatoes.
