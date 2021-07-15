Are video games coming to Netflix? Latest hire offers a clue | Entertainment

















By MICHAEL LIEDTKE AP Technology Writer

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) Netflix has hired video game veteran Mike Verdu, signaling that the video streaming service is poised to expand into another fertile area of ​​entertainment. The addition of Verdu as Netflix’s vice president of game development, confirmed on Thursday, comes as the company seeks to maintain the momentum it gained last year when people turned to the service. streaming video to overcome the bottlenecks imposed during the pandemic. Netflix ended up adding 37 million subscribers worldwide last year, by far the largest annual gain in its history. But the landscape has changed dramatically now that the mitigation of the pandemic has allowed people to return to some semblance of normal life. The video service stumbled out of the door in the first three months of this year, posting its smallest first-quarter increase in subscribers in four years, and it predicted its spring gains would be meager as well. The Los Gatos, Calif., Company is due to release its April-June results on Tuesday. The addition of video games would give Netflix another way to build on the nearly 208 million subscribers it was bragging about at the end of March. It wouldn’t come as a surprise either, given that Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings has long said the company competes with video games as much for some of people’s free time as it does with others. video streaming services offered by Amazon. , Hulu, Walt Disney Co. and Apple.

