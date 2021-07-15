Nicolas Cages’ new movie is so much better than John Wick with a kidnapped pig.

There’s a certain expectation that arises when a connecting line of movies boils down to Someone Steals Nicolas Cages Pig, and so he sets out to get it back. Pigthe premisewidely compared, after the release of his trailer, to that of John wick (who saw Keanu Reeves take down a group of Russian gangsters in retaliation for killing his pup) and the cast of Cage suggests a gonzo action flick. If this is what you are looking for Pig won’t necessarily disappoint you, but this thriller doesn’t quite compare to anything that came before it. A healthy serving of carnage sprinkled with an original Cage Rage recipe isn’t quite the main course of the movie. Instead, director Michael Sarnoski aims to serve an existential crisis.

Cage plays Rob, a man whose whole existence seems to revolve around the truffle pig with whom he lives. Together, they go hunting for delicious mushrooms in the woods outside of Portland. At home, in a small shack, Rob prepares meals for the two of them. Obviously some sort of trauma has led Rob to where he is now, but otherwise his life seems idyllic, interrupted only by visits from Amir (Alex Wolff), a creamy newcomer to the truffle trade who comes to the foragers’ door to remove their precious tubers (hooves?). Amir and Rob are polar opposites. If anything, Amir appears to be a mix between Successions Roman and Kendall Roybut Amir is the only other person in Rob’s orbit, which also makes him the only person Rob can turn to when, in the middle of the night, someone kidnaps his beloved pig.

One step of the duo journey to retrieve the pig involves getting bleed, but otherwise the Wick comparisons can really only be drawn with how Sarnoski makes the Portlands food scene, which Amir and Rob have to dive into, feel like a maze. Pig is unpredictable, not because it doesn’t draw a clear arc, but because it defies the conventions we’ve come to expect from films like this. Rob is an inexorable force, but his talent isn’t for gun-fu or killing enemies with a pencil. It is to see the truth. As the film slowly unveils details of his past, it also reveals why Rob is so good at focusing on the decisions people regret or are too afraid to make. And these calm, measured, and psychological scenes up close are devastating. Fear of failure is a common emotion, and one that can often make the road less traveled is not a real option. Faced with this explicitly, the characters collapse like towers of sand.

Pig also ventures into the realm of sensory memory, with Proustian moments that pull its characters back into their own history, pushing the film deeper into contemplative depths than its revenge film premise would ever truly suggest. But giving anything further would spoil the fun. Pig is a small film with a few big surprises, very well executed, and worth entering as blindly as possible.

In recent years, Cage has become a pop culture curiosity, but he’s the kind of actor who never gives less than 100 percent in any given role, and often gives a little more. The best of his recent roles, in Kick ass, Into the Spider-Verse, and Mandy, have capitalized on a serious total that he seems unable to let go. This groove in his forehead suggests less a will to fight and more a state of permanent worry. There is something about his now well-worn features that immediately reads like a vulnerability, as if he isn’t fighting back if you laughed at him but gets hurt, deep down. It is this quality, at odds with the badass roles it is often inserted into, that makes it so magnetic and fascinating to watch, and so perfect in Pig. And while it is difficult to act as a stage partner, Wolff succeeds, striking a delicate balance between inner insecurity and outer law that deteriorates as the film progresses.

At the end of the day, Pig is a bit thin, which is both a blessing and a curse: a blessing in that it doesn’t twist to set up a sequel or open up into a larger universe, a curse in that it ends so well that it almost feels cut short. Then again, continuing for too long would spoil the relatively simple story Sarnoski is trying to tell. Sometimes the best meals are the ones that make you want more.