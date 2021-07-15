Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Partners with Venuetize to Develop Dedicated HOFV App | Business

CANTON, Ohio – (BUSINESS WIRE) – July 15, 2021–

Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company (HOFV) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company focused on the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls (the destination ), today announced that it has selected Venuetize, a leader in advanced and mobile payment technologies for the sports, hospitality and entertainment industries, to develop a destination-themed mobile application. The mobile app will provide customers with relevant information for a more enjoyable and convenient visit to the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls.

A critical part of an enjoyable overall experience for destination visitors is our ability to provide them with interactive information that they can access at their fingertips, said Erica Muhleman, executive vice president of business development / marketing and sales for HOFV. Venuetize is extremely knowledgeable in providing creative solutions to make visiting guests easier, safer and more fun. We look forward to using their expertise to keep our customers informed and help them get the most out of their experiences at the destination.

Once launched, the official HOFV app will immediately create more convenience and engagement with customers, offering a variety of content in the form of seamless hospitality booking at any of the campus attractions and DoubleTree by Hilton Canton. Downtown; news on future developments; a calendar of events for the Destination; directions and a map of the Tom Benson Hall of Fame stadium; and parking information.

In future phases, the application will also be equipped with the ability to offer augmented reality features, such as a 3D map of the destination and access to the purchase of tickets for the events. The app will also connect guests to the Hall Of Fantasy League, the premier community-supported national fantasy league, through the official Leagues app when available. Users will be able to bet a team, see fantastic news, and chat with fantastic fans and all other fans through their mobile devices.

Our mobile platform was designed from the start to address the complexities of connecting in a multi-use environment, said Craig Duncan, Venuetize chief revenue officer. Our partnership with HOFV is a prime example of how mobile technology can play a vital role in raising a destination’s awareness year-round, which in turn will translate into repeat visits and significant monetization opportunities for our customers. clients.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company harnessing the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Based in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company owns the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-purpose sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football campus. Hall of Fame. Additional information about the Company is available on www.HOFREco.com.

About Venuetize

Venuetize is the leading advanced e-commerce and mobile technology platform for the sports, hospitality and entertainment industries. The company’s proven platform (PaaS) connects technology ecosystems, facilitates e-commerce, and delivers cutting-edge mobile-centric experiences. With over 185 third-party integrations and counts, Venuetize offers unparalleled flexibility to create an easier, safer, and more enjoyable experience for guests. Founded in 2014, Venuetize works with professional sports teams, stadiums and arenas, casinos, entertainment districts and shopping destinations around the world. For more information visit http://www.venuetize.com/.

Certain statements made here are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as opportunity, future, will, purpose, and looking to the future and other similar expressions which predict or indicate future events or trends or which are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company, which could lead to actual results or results. differ materially from those discussed in forward-looking statements. Significant factors, among others, that may affect actual results include failure to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; costs related to business combinations; the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of the Company’s shares on the Nasdaq; the company’s ability to manage growth; the company’s ability to execute its business plan and achieve its projections; potential disputes involving the Company; changes in applicable laws or regulations; general economic and market conditions affecting demand for the Company’s products and services, and in particular economic and market conditions in the resort and entertainment industry; the potential negative effects of the current global coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) on capital markets, general economic conditions, unemployment and liquidity, operations and personnel of the company, as well as the discussed risks and uncertainties of from time to time in our reports and other public filings with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

