Mrunal Thakur on the game with Farhan Akhtar in Toofaan: All Bollywood actresses are going to be jealous of me

Mrunal Thakur has had a fantastic career as a Bollywood actor. The 28-year-old actress, who made her acting debut with Love Sonia in 2018, will be seen in award-winning filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofaan opposite Farhan Akhtar. In this interview with indianexpress.com, Mrunal talks about her purpose as an actress and why she prefers to stay away from the glam road.

Excerpts from the interview:

Toofaan is the quintessential outsider film, what was your experience working on the film?

It’s an iconic film, at least in my career so far. Being a part of this film in itself is the greatest achievement of my life. I will say this because working with Farhan, Rakeysh sir and Paresh ji, Supriya Pathak, Hussain sir, Vijay Raaz and Mohan Agashe is an experience in itself. I could feel the life they brought to their characters. I couldn’t stop seeing how great they were at what they do and how they made this trip so real. I just felt like I was watching a slice of life. This made me understand that we don’t always have to act, the important thing is that we also feel. Toofaan taught me that getting ready, styling and applying makeup is not enough. This is not how you are ready to act, you felt the moment you are in.

Working with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is like a dream come true. I learned so many techniques, there is a way to handle a scene. I believe conversation is a must, and it does. Before the scene, he doesn’t rehearse the lines, he has this conversation with me, allows me to feel the situation.

Farhan, meanwhile, kindled that fire in me as an artist, as a performer. He makes sure that whatever he does, he dives deep into it and behaves like there is no tomorrow. As an artist, all the inhibitions I had, probably died with this one. He made sure we got out of our comfort zone. And I will choose in the future to do roles like this, roles that are not only difficult, but at the same time iconic.

Toofaan is a film by Farhan Akhtar. A film about a boxing champion, how did you find your place in it?

That’s the beauty of Rakeysh sir. Even though this is a biopic, it will make sure every character is important. His treatment of his actors and characters is equal. Ananya is a doctor who has her own life. Since she has so much pain in her life, she has channeled all the dukh and stinger in the best possible way, and she believes in giving happiness to everyone she meets. The way this character is written, it’s very balanced, it’s really cool. I’m sure all Bollywood actresses will be jealous of me playing Ananya.

When it is said that other actors are jealous of you, you have already succeeded with the projects that you have made. Before Toofaan, the Super 30 with Hrithik Roshan was also a super hit, and the next one is Jersey with Shahid Kapoor. Few newcomers get these kinds of movies.

I want to be known as a versatile actress, and there’s only one thing that keeps ringing in my head and that is, I don’t want to repeat myself. I don’t want to do something that I have already done. I want to be part of a good story no matter how much time I spend on screen. Most of the time, actresses have an inhibition of not playing a mother or sister, and only playing roles where the actress is presented in a very glamorous way. I don’t have such inhibitions as an actor. I realized that the character is very important.

I want the younger generation of people who want to be actors to watch my films and learn from them. I wish I could be at least 2% of what Waheeda (Rahman) ji is or what Madhubala was. This is the basic program.

When I walk down the street, I want them to know me as Ananya or Supriya, and not as Mrunal. I want people to know me for my job.

Toofaan, starring Mrunal Thakur, Farhan Akhtar, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak, and Vijay Raaz will air on Amazon Prime Video starting July 16.