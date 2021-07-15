Chris Jericho on the Jacksonville stage where he wrestled





When Chris Jericho shows up on Saturday to perform at the Jacksonville Taco Festival with his hard rock band, Fozzy, he probably won’t need a tour guide. The festival will take place in the South Hall of TIAA Bank Field and spill over into the adjacent Daily’s Place, where Fozzy will perform from the main stage at 3:15 p.m. It’s a stage Jericho knows well. When he’s not running Fozzy (or podcasting, writing bestsellers, or taking guest photos on TV shows), Jericho is a professional wrestler, one of the greatest. names of the All Elite Wrestling team, which made Daily’s Place home better than a year ago. AEW has hosted 33 live events at Daily’s since August 2020 and has used the amphitheater for another 30 closed check-in dates. The fight took place in a ring right in front of the Daily stage. “Of all the places to play,” Jericho said last week in a telephone interview from his home near Tampa. “We stayed last year and moved to Daily’s Place. I know the place like the back of my hand.” After:AEW Wrestling in Motion Show at Dailys Place (March 2020) Fly high:A new wrestling enterprise, backed by Khans, takes off Fozzy was also booked into the big Welcome to Rockville music festival which was held in the parking lot and in front of the stadium, but was unable to perform as a huge storm swept through as they took to the stage. “This may be the last time we were kicked out,” he said. Fozzy is not a lark. “Fozzys has been kind of a full time gig since 2010,” he said. The group has released seven albums and performed hundreds of concerts on stage, from Florida to Slovenia. They’ve finished working on a new album, and a new single, “Sane”, is the band’s most recent song. “Now is the perfect time to get back on the road,” Jericho said. Chris Jericho, Fozzy hasn’t performed live for several months The band, like almost everyone, hasn’t played a lot of gigs lately. They threw a birthday party and did a live show, but the Jacksonville show will be the third in a tour that will run until the end of the year and take Fozzy to the UK. “It’s been around October 2020,” since the band performed live, Jericho said. “It’s weird because we’ve worked so hard together on the new record. I talk to them daily. I don’t feel like it’s been that long.” As for the festival itself? Details are very difficult to find. Organizers promise “over 20 dining options as well as over 40 shopping options,” but the list of participating restaurants has not been released. Each restaurant will set its own prices for the tacos. Doors open at 11 am and entertainment begins at 11:30 am Tristan Cole, Lance Curtis, Donnie Lee Strickland and Dylan Raymond are expected to do acoustic sets before Fozzy’s show at 3:15 pm There will also be live wrestling. of Mission Pro Wrestling throughout the day. Oh, and no fancy Jericho taco stuff, please. “I’m pretty basic with mine. I love a good chewy taco. Give me a good beef and cheese taco and I’m happy.” Jacksonville Taco Festival 11 a.m. Saturday at TIAA Bank Field and Daily’s Place $ 15, 10 and under admitted free

