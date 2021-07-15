Original content No More King in Bollywood; it’s raining remakes!





Remakes and adaptations, not originals, have been the talk of City B. The Hindi film industry seems to be running out of ideas; and they comfortably pick up the hit films of South India, either by simply picking up the plots (see Mithron) or officially remaking them. Officially, Tamil emotional blockbuster Soorarai Pottru is set to be remade in Hindi. The Tamil version had Suriya and Aparna Balamurali in the lead roles and it had received critical and public acclaim. The latest reports indicate that John Abraham, Akshay Kumar or Hrithik Roshan are approached for the role of Suriya. Not just that. The Telugu hit film Ala Vaikunthapuramloo is also set to be remade as Shehzada with Karthik Aryan taking on the role of Allu Arjuns Bantu, with Rohit Dhawan leading the project. The producers paid a whopping Rs 9 crore to get their hands on the remake rights, SpotboyE said in a report. Do we feel the desperation here? Not sure. It has already been reported that the Heartwarming Newbie Gowtam Tinnanuris Jersey, who had Nani trying out the lead alongside Shraddha Srinath in Telugu, is being remade in Hindi with the same crew; except that Shahid Kapoor is playing the lead role. It’s also worth noting here that this is the second consecutive Telugu remake of Kapoors after Kabir Singh, the Hindi version of Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Arjun Reddy. The action-packed Vikram Vedha is also in the process of an overhaul and actors Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan have reportedly been approached for the same. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story captain Neeraj Pandey will be wearing the director’s cap here. Suniel Shetty’s son, Ahan Shetty, is also set to debut Telugu artist Rx 100 remake. Tara Sutaria will be the main lady in the film which would be titled Tadap. In addition, sources claim that the thrilling action thriller Hit is also scheduled to be made in Hindi with leading actor Rajkumar Rao showing interest in its remake. The buzz is that these are just the tip of the iceberg of the remakes that will come next. Creativity had apparently hit a roadblock among commercial Bollywood filmmakers. And with many star heroines heading south for their debut, it has only made matters worse for them, it seems. It’s raining remakes in Bollywood, let’s hope that doesn’t damage the minds of his most true fans!

