Actress Ruth Madeley describes how the taxi driver picked up her wheelchair after row | UK News





Actress Ruth Madeley has shared how a taxi driver took her wheelchair away after an argument outside a London train station. The Bafta nominee, who starred in the BBC drama One Years and Years, said the man refused to drop her off outside the accessible entrance to Euston stations because heavy traffic made it too difficult and it would take too long. The 33-year-old man, with spina bifida, said the driver told him he saw her get up and knew I could walk before asking for the price, despite having prepaid for the ride. During the argument, Madeley said, he took his wheelchair, put it in the trunk of his car and refused to return it. She wrote on Instagram: When I tried to explain this on the street he got very agitated and in sheer frustration he took MY WHEELCHAIR from behind me without warning and carried it off to put it on. in the trunk of his cab, leaving me on the side of the road. When I asked him to get it back, he refused. She added that she was traveling with her mother, who was able to retrieve the driver’s chair, although he did his best to stop her. Transport for London called the incident utterly appalling and said it would investigate. Graham Robinson, general manager of TfLs for taxis and private hire, said in a statement: It looks like a very appalling incident. We have contacted Ruth for further details so that we can conduct a full and urgent investigation. Madeley said she reported the incident to Metropolitan Police, but was told it was not a hate crime. I was shut down and felt like I was fussing over nothing, she added. The incident happened last month on the day it was announced that Madeley would star in the BBC factual drama Twos Independence Day? How Disabled Rights Were Won, co-written by Bafta-winning writer and playwright Jack Thorne. Screenwriter Russell T Davies, the creator of Years and Years, TV presenter Lucy Alexander and actress Anna Nightingale were among those who shared messages of support.

