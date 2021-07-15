How Loki, Falcon, and WandaVision will shape the Phase 4 MCUs

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki each revealed major characters and developments that will shape MCU Phase 4 both big and small.

The first season of Disney + s Loki ended this week, starting a conversation that swirls at the end of each Disney + show: What does this tell us about upcoming Marvel movies and shows? The MCU movies and series have become so intertwined that a stone thrown into the water in one project always sends ripples in another. With Disney + s Ms. Marvel and Hawk Eye scheduled for later this year and She-Hulk and Secret invasion arriving on the service in 2022, the Marvel TV Universe (MTU?) looks like a kind of halftime, with the speculative animated anthology series What if ? help mark time between major MCU developments. This break gives us the opportunity to consider everything that happened on WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki, and the impact these shows will have on upcoming films like Spider-Man: No Path Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and more. The deadlines may have separated at the end of Loki, but everything is still connected in the MCU world. Let’s talk about how these shows shape the MCU’s Phase 4 by taking a look at some of the key takeaways from each series.

All is chaos

The season finale of Loki fractured the Sacred Timeline, which is an event that will be about as essential in Phase 4 of the MCU as Infinity Stones was in Phase 3. At the very least, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man: No Path Home will have to face Sylvie’s decision to kill whoever remains. It’s right there in the title of the first, and the very construction of multiple Lokis across multiple timelines makes it seem like it might help explain how Alfred Molina plays Doctor Octopus again in the latter. It’s also something that will surely drive the just-announced second season of Loki, too much. And could all of these alternate branches even be reflected in the upcoming animated film? What if ? On paper, it looks like another make-believe spectacle of alternate universes, but those alternate universes have gotten a little less imaginary, haven’t they?

The one who stays

The season finale of Loki revealed that Whoever Remains was the man behind the TVA, bringing the brilliance of Jonathan Majors, who had previously been confirmed to appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania like Kang the Conqueror. Now was it really Kang in the finale of Loki (he never called that, even though he uses the word conqueror), or did splitting the sacred timeline create the almighty, more vengeful Kang that will be seen in future projects? And he will be seen. The only question is, how tall will Kang be in Phase 4. Will he be a villain in just one movie and another season of? Loki? Feels doubtful. What about the next one Thor movie, given how much he is now linked to a former resident of Asgard? Or could it be even bigger, affecting projects like Eternals and Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings? Could he be the new Thanos?!?!

Where’s Loki?

Exactly when and where Loki ends up at the end of the first season is up for debate. Has Sylvie pushed him into an alternate timeline in which her old pal Mobius has no idea who he is, or has the sacred timeline been changed forever? Here is an important question for the impact of Loki The show: is one of the most beloved characters in MCU history now exclusively TV? There has never been a Thor movie without Loki, and we don’t know if Thor: Love and Thunder takes place before or after the next season of Loki. When and where will we see this beloved character again is in the air.

Wanda practices black magic

The dark arts have been an important part of the Marvel Comics world for generations, but the first Disney + Marvel show eventually incorporated them into this universe. (Doctor Stranges magic is more of an energy manipulation than traditional spells.) One of the main arcs of WandaVision Wanda Maximoff was she really becoming the Scarlet Witch, right down to the iconic outfit. Elizabeth Olsen has been confirmed to play a key role in the upcoming Doctor Strange movie (slated for March 25, 2022), so it’s important to remember how it ends. WandaVision, leafing through a book of black magic. Does that mean she’ll be the villain of the movies?

The vision is somehow alive

At the end of the battle between Vision and White Vision, the kind Vision brought up the concept of Theseus’ ship, asking if either of them could be called the true Vision before downloading the memories of the Visions life in this largely empty shell. The White Vision has soared into the sky, but the truth is that there is a form of Vision there, one that may not yet have the big Vision heart that Wanda loved, even though she did. could grow. When will we see this Vision 2.0 again?

Monica Rambeau is ready to be a heroine

In a sense, WandaVision was an origin story for another MCU hero. Daughter of the late Maria Rambeau and former member of SHIELD, Monica developed her own powers in Wandas Hex before being given a mission by a Skrull in the final credits scene. Teyonah Parris has been confirmed to Captain Marvel 2.

SWORD is the new SHIELD

Anyone who knows the MCU knows about SHIELD, but WandaVision introduced SWORD to the world of film and television, and we almost certainly haven’t seen the last of the X-Files branch of the superhero Powers That Be.

Wiccan and Speed ​​are here

At the end of WandaVision, Wanda heard the screams of her sons, Billy and Tommy, and rushed to save them from the void they were in after the Wandas Hex spell was canceled. It’s a pretty safe bet that she does, given that Billy and Tommy are actually Wiccan and Speed, two of the members of the Young Avengers, a project in development in the MCU.

Agatha Harkness is also there

It’s simply impossible that viewers saw the latest Emmy-nominated work by Kathryn Hahns as Agatha Harkness. The only question is when the mighty witch will reappear. Don’t forget one of his last lines to Wanda in the series finale: You’re going to need me. It sounds like a promise.

The X-Men are there, maybe?

So technically it wasn’t Evan Peters playing Quicksilver in Westview, but the casting decision still seems to matter. Fracturing deadlines at the end of Loki further suggests that the characters of the X Men the universe could easily find its way into the MCU. Could we even see Hugh Jackmans Wolverine in an MCU movie? Jackman is make allusion to to exactly that.

Sam Wilson is Captain America

The main dramatic objective of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was to reveal how Sam Wilson would finally take Steve Rogers’ shield and become the real Captain America. Captain America is gone, long live Captain America. By the end of the series, the title screen even changed to represent that fact, and Anthony Mackie will be playing Cap in a fourth film (and possibly beyond). The whole series was basically a connective tissue of six episodes from the end of End of Game every time we see this new Captain America again.

We did not see the last American agent and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier introduced viewers to US Agent John Walkers’ failed version of Captain America, who was approached by the mysterious Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), who pulled off a similar trick with a post-credits cameo in Black Widow (which was originally supposed to come out before Falcon). There’s no way viewers saw the latter of these two. The only question is exactly when these rule masters will cause trouble for the MCU’s noblest heroes.

Bucky Barnes is doing better

While his criminal partner eventually became Captain America, the Winter Soldier’s personal growth on this show seems essential the next time he appears in the MCU. And there will be next time. People love Sebastian Stans taking on this conflicting former villain. Could he even return in another Marvel TV series? What about just The Winter Soldier? Who wouldn’t watch this? it was not really excluded, and this could include

The Power Broker is a familiar face

TFATWS revealed that a famous comic book villain known as Power Broker was actually Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), who was pardoned by the US government and left in a position where she could cause serious harm. Unless someone stops it in a future MCU project, of course.

Another young avenger!

Even more silently than on WandaVision, Disney + Marvel’s second show featured another member of the Young Avengers in its second episode. In this episode, Sam Wilson will meet Isaiah Bradley, who is with his grandson Elijah, who happens to be the young avenger who will be named Patriot.

