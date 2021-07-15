Durham actress Elena Holder and Raleigh actor Joshua Messmore to attend National Jimmy Awards





For the first time ever, a Durham native and local public school graduate will be part of the 2021 Jimmy Awards on Thursday night. “It was such an incredible experience,” said Elena Holder, a recent graduate of the Durham School of the Arts. RELATED: Jimmy Awards: Watch the musical theater competition on Thursday Elena and Joshua Messmore, originally from Raleigh, are two of 72 nominees from 36 regions across the United States. Both are recipients of the 2021 Triangle Rising Stars and have taken up residence at the Durham Performing Arts Center to work on their talents before the show. Normally Elena and Joshua would travel to New York City, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the rewards are virtual. All training, rehearsals and activities also took place online. “I feel like I already won because it was so cool and I met so many great people from all over the country,” said Elena who is heading to UNC-Chapel Hill for college at autumn. She credits the pandemic with her candidacy for the Triangle Rising Stars. “It’s been a strange year, but it has been a blessing in disguise,” she said. Notable Durham landmarks are featured in Thursday’s live event, including the Durham Bull Statue, the American Tobacco Campus and the Durham Art Council mural. “It just looks like the portal to the next steps in my career and I’m so glad I got to dive into it,” said Messmore, who graduated from St. David’s School in Raleigh. Joshua said he started dancing when he was four years old. By the age of 12 he was doing theater all over Raleigh. “It really is the highlight of my high school theater experience,” Joshua said. “Going from productions and shows around Raleigh to spending an entire week at DPAC where touring productions come in all the time.” He plans to double the major in theater and legal studies at Northwestern University. The two kept the numbers they played on Thursday a secret. For more information on the Jimmy Awards and National High School Musical Theater Awards program, visit JimmyAwards.com

