‘Selling Sunset’ star Chrishell Stause curates DSW shoe collection – The Hollywood Reporter

Freshly moved into a new Hollywood Hills rectory, Chrishell Stause has yet another stylish project. the Sell ​​the sunset star organized a collection ready for summer shoes and accessories for DSW, and she celebrated the collaboration Wednesday with a carnival-themed cocktail party at the iconic Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood.

Guests including 30 Rock actress Katrina Bowden, Bachelorette in paradise competitor Amanda Stanton and The hills Star Ashley Wahler was among those who dabbled in ring-throwing and claw machine games. Partygoers also enjoyed cocktails and canapes while browsing crystal-embellished high heels by Mix No. 6 (which Stause paired with a neon pink crinkle-velvet mini dress during the launch celebration), crystal-embellished Jessica Simpson sandals, mirrored envelope clutch bags, and rattan shoulder bags.

DSW

Priced from $ 35 to $ 80, the nine-piece line also includes pastel yellow Vans sneakers, Marc Fisher heels, and Steve Madden sandals.

“We’ve all been turned away, it really feels good to finally go out and have some fun again, and fashion is the first place you can do that,” Stause said. Hollywood journalist. From his DSW edit, “[after] we were all locked up and couldn’t go anywhere, my eye was going to color. I wanted to choose all of the most colorful fun pieces I could find. Now that we’re all finally able to get out, I feel like the rules have changed a bit, it’s fun to do something a little more unexpected than before. Personally, that’s how the last year changed me.

As for this new rectory in the hills? Buying ‘was such a process, the market is tricky and crazy, and I was able to get a good deal, but it was a lot of work and I didn’t get the first home I was looking for, but I’m so happy and everything happens for a reason. The house I bought is much better than the one I lost, ”says the LA real estate agent.

When asked about the most elegant place in the space, Stause reveals that “the closet is going to be amazing but it’s a work in progress because I’m breaking down a wall. I am going to make the most amazing girl closet you have ever seen.

With his first thesis, Under construction: because living my best life took a little work, which is due to land on the shelves on February 8, 2022, the actress turned realtor explains that it was “one of the perks of being locked out, it was really using it as a process to put my words on paper because normally I would ‘I don’t have that much time to be able to do it.

Amazon

“It was a very good process; it was a little stressful because you have deadlines, but [it was great] feel that people have been inspired by my story and be able to make sense of coming from homelessness… This is my story and not what you would expect if you just watch from the outside.

While she may have bought some time to write, Stause reveals that the work hasn’t exactly stopped.

“The luxury market hasn’t slowed down dramatically; we had a lot of people who wanted to move because of the pandemic. They worked from home and wanted to enjoy their home more, ”she explains. “Interest rates are the lowest they’ve ever been, so I’m so busy! Until I got out of the car, I was shopping. I just listed a house today and was about to step out of the house to schedule screenings.

