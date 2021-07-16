Jimmy Buffett to perform for the first time at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater





The man from Margaritaville to Mobile and Key West, singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, will perform at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater on September 16 with his Coral Reefer Band. The 8 p.m. concert will be an “night with” show, according to Birmingham-based booking agent Red Mountain Entertainment, meaning Buffett and the band will be playing all night, with no opening act. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on July 23, via www.ticketmaster.com, and at the box office of the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. They will be priced at $ 139.50, $ 89.75, and $ 49.75, plus fees. For more information, see www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com. ENTERTAINMENT:Five things to do this weekend in the Tuscaloosa region Buffett was born on Christmas Day 1946 in Pascagoula, Mississippi, but spent formative years in Mobile, where he graduated from the McGill Institute for Boys, now McGill-Toolen High School. During his freshman year at Auburn University, he saw a boyfriend catch the attention of women by playing the guitar, so Buffett learned a few chords. He continued to perform while attending Pearl River Community College and the University of Southern Mississippi at Pascagoula, where he graduated in 1969. Buffett used the proximity to the Gulf Coast to roam the streets of New Orleans while still in school, then moved to Nashville to try his hand at songwriting and writing. for Billboard magazine. Buffett recorded his first record, “Down to Earth”, in 1970, a record which sold only a few hundred copies, but fate intervened in 71, when the legendary Jerry Jeff Walker, who had previously written and recorded “Mr. Bojangles”, drove his friend to Key West, Florida. In this then outlaw city of semi-retired smugglers, sun-seeking artists, and other bizarre spirits who couldn’t escape further south while remaining in the Americas, Buffett began to find your songwriter voice. During the early years, he worked as a second on the yacht Petticoat III to pay the bills, while playing in the streets and playing for drinks at the Chart Room Bar at the Pier House Motel. Combining country, folk, pop and rock with calypso, Buffett began to write whimsical songstories about desperate and aging wanderers and aspiring pirates who yearn for a sailing wind, a bottle of something strong and not. of chains. His often airy and free style has been called tropical rock, Gulf and western, or as the singer himself dubbed it on the 1978 live double album “You Had to Be There”, “Drunk Caribbean rock ‘n’ roll. “. FOOTBALL ALABAMA:How Alabama Football Recruitment Goes After Nick Saban Landed ‘Greatest Ever’ Class | Hurt Margaritaville and more His 1973 album “A White Sport Coat and a Pink Crustacean” hit the US charts, with the singles “Grapefruit-Juicy Fruit” and “The Great Filling Station Holdup” airing. The 1974 “Living and Dying in 3/4 Time” gave Buffett his first hit single, the melancholy ballad “Come Monday”, which went up to No. 3. Fans and fame continued with the albums “A1A” and “Havana Daydreaming”, but it was the 1977 “Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes” that made it a household name, with the top 10 titles and the # 1 song that spawned restaurants, retail stores, resorts, hotels, casinos, a retirement village and more, “Margaritaville”. Built around the tequila, lime and salt cocktail he first tasted in Austin, TX, Buffett sketched the song there, but ended it in Key West, lamenting the influx of tourists. sweetening the laid back vibe of its tropical paradise. Although he had other hits on the charts, such as “Cheeseburger in Paradise”, “Fins” and “Volcano”, and covers of “Stars Fell on Alabama”, “Brown Eyed Girl”, “Another Saturday Night “and” Hey, Good Lookin ‘”(with Clint Black, Kenny Chesney, Alan Jackson, Toby Keith and George Strait),” Margaritaville “remains his flagship song, at the heart of the festive atmosphere of his concerts. THE MOM STOP:Burgers and fries become a tasty family tradition In 1985 his Coral Reefer teammate Timothy B. Schmit, who also played bass and sang with the Eagles and Poco, dubbed their fans “Parrotheads”, echoing Buffett’s observation that many devotees followed them from show to show, dressed in Hawaiian shirts. , and carrying inflatable parrots on their heads. In addition to the music and business ventures related to Margaritaville, Buffett has also written bestselling fiction and memoir books, made television and film appearances, and writes for television, film, and the stage. Buffett previously performed Tuscaloosa, at the University of Alabama Memorial Coliseum in 1977 and 1979, then again at Coleman (the new name of the Coliseum) in 1992, but this will be his first appearance at the amphitheater, which has opened in 2011. Life upside down He calls his 2021 date streak the “Life on the Flip Side Tour”, named after his 30th studio album, released in 2020. “Life on the Flip Side” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard charts, reaching No. No. 1. 1 on American Country, making it his highest on the charts in 15 years. It includes four new songs co-written with longtime Coral Reefer Mac McAnally, and four co-written with Mobile native Will Kimbrough. Also last year, Buffett released a collection of lesser-known fan-curated songs re-recorded in a simplified fashion, “Songs You Don’t Know By Heart”. Recent tour setlists show a few dozen songs in the main set, topped off with a three-song encore. Included were expected hits and favorite gigs, as well as a few from “Life on the Flip Side”, the 2003 hit starring Alan Jackson, “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere”; “Cowboy in the Jungle” and “Delaney Talks to Statues” from “Songs You Don’t Know By Heart”; a cover of “Little Martha” by the Allman Brothers Band, a cover of Crosby Stills and “Southern Cross” by Nash; and “Nobody from Nowhere”, written by Kimbrough with former band member The Bis-quits and Daddy Tommy Womack, which Buffett recorded on his “Buffett Hotel” in 2009.

