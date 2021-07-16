Entertainment
Jimmy Buffett to perform for the first time at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
The man from Margaritaville to Mobile and Key West, singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, will perform at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater on September 16 with his Coral Reefer Band.
The 8 p.m. concert will be an “night with” show, according to Birmingham-based booking agent Red Mountain Entertainment, meaning Buffett and the band will be playing all night, with no opening act.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on July 23, via www.ticketmaster.com, and at the box office of the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. They will be priced at $ 139.50, $ 89.75, and $ 49.75, plus fees. For more information, see www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com.
Buffett was born on Christmas Day 1946 in Pascagoula, Mississippi, but spent formative years in Mobile, where he graduated from the McGill Institute for Boys, now McGill-Toolen High School. During his freshman year at Auburn University, he saw a boyfriend catch the attention of women by playing the guitar, so Buffett learned a few chords. He continued to perform while attending Pearl River Community College and the University of Southern Mississippi at Pascagoula, where he graduated in 1969.
Buffett used the proximity to the Gulf Coast to roam the streets of New Orleans while still in school, then moved to Nashville to try his hand at songwriting and writing. for Billboard magazine.
Buffett recorded his first record, “Down to Earth”, in 1970, a record which sold only a few hundred copies, but fate intervened in 71, when the legendary Jerry Jeff Walker, who had previously written and recorded “Mr. Bojangles”, drove his friend to Key West, Florida.
