Jenna Dewan was Jojo Shiva’s “gay awakening” | Entertainment





JoJo Siwa’s “first gay awakening” was seeing Jenna Dewan on “Lip Sync Battle”. The 18-year-old star – who turned out to be pansexual in January – recalled how she felt when she saw the ‘Step Up’ actress confront her then-husband Channing Tatum on the show with a routine. hot for Ginuwine’s “Pony”, and she was also “a little too interested” in one of the dancers in Demi Lovato’s “Cool for the Summer” video. Speaking to the 28-year-old singer on the star’s “4D with Demi Lovato” podcast, Jojo said, “I recently found out about my gay awakenings. I think I realized my very first gay awakening was the performance of Jenna Dewans on “Lip Sync Battle.” I think that was one of them. “But do you remember your dancer, her name is JoJo Gomez, and you did Cool for the Summer together? I remember seeing that and being a little too interested.” And Demi, who announced they weren’t binary in May and also identified as pansexual, said the video was an important part of their own coming out story as well. The pop star said: I only came out in 2017. But Cool for the Summer was, like, 2014, 2015. So like, that to me was my way of saying, I’m not ready to go out, but ‘ Jojo has been dating Kylie Prew for six months and admitted that she had always been aware of her sexuality but didn’t want to make an announcement until she had a girlfriend. She said: I always knew with me, but I always said I wouldn’t do anything with it or think to myself, by the way, I’m gay, but I’m not in love with a girl yet. But I’m gay and I know it. I was always like, I’ll wait until I have a girlfriend or have a girl I’m in love with and then do something with it. And then it happened.

